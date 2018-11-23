THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Major blackout to hit Cherng Talay, Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced today (Nov 22) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay and Kamala next Thursday (Nov 29) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 November 2018, 11:14AM

The scheduled blackout next Thursday (Nov 29) will affect major parts of Cherng Talay and Kamala. Photo: PEA / file

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Srisoonthorn Rd (Route 4025), from the Cherng Talay Dumrongpun lumber yard, south to the Kamala Police Station and from there to Phuket FantaSea.

According to the PEA announcement, the affected areas include: the Cherng Talay Dumrongpun lumber yard, Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation office in Soi Bang Tao 1, the Cherng Talay branch of the Krungthai Bank, the Bang Tao branch of Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Mukaram Bangtao Mosque, Soi Bangtao 11, Baan Bangtao School, Surin Gate Hotel, Surin Sabai Hotel, Ayara Surin Hotel, Laemsinghvilla, Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, HQ Beach Hotel, Baan Mai restaurant bar in Soi Kamala 12, Kamala Muslim Cemetery, Kamala Provincial Police Station, Phuket FantaSea, Soi Ban Huai Khuan Kamala, Oasis Spa Phuket, Planet Phuket Bungalow Resort, Soi Huai Khuan 1-4, Kamala Nathong House, Kamala Paradise property, PP Grand Kamala Phuket property and Shining Stars Nursery.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

 

 

