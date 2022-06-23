Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

PHUKET: Kamala Police have warned that having sex in open areas is illegal and people caught will be prosecuted. The warning comes after a foreign man and his female partner were caught on CCTV having sex in front of a house in the area.

sexcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 June 2022, 09:55AM

Image: CCTV screenshot / Supplied

Image: CCTV screenshot / Supplied

« »

Waralak Fritze, 52, owner of the house  Baan Bang Whan Rd in Moo 1, Kamala, discovered that a couple had relations in her front yard when she logged on to check her CCTV cameras from where she is now in Germany.

The CCTV cameras were installed after she had a dispute over a company installing a drinking water vending machine in her driveway last year.

The couple were recorded in the act at about 10:35pm on Tuesday night (June 21).

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“I never imagined that something like this would happen,” Ms Waralak said.

Ms Waralak reported the incident to Kamala Police, who have confirmed they are investigating it.

“An incident of this nature is considered an offence. Anyone who has evidence of the offence can report it to the investigating officer at Kamala Police Station so we can track down the offenders and prosecute them in accordance with law,” one officer said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 23 June 2022 - 14:50:13 

Get a room

Kurt | 23 June 2022 - 11:11:37 

Wonder with what fantasy charge the RTP comes public after catching the foreigners that had relationship in a non public front yard. Guess more than 'trespassing' RTP can not make of it. How much is the kickback fee for that?

JohnC | 23 June 2022 - 10:16:02 

Funny that a German complains about this, especially from the other side of the world. In their country public nudity and sexual activities nobody bats an eyelid about it.

Fascinated | 23 June 2022 - 10:10:42 

Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime. As they were in their front yard shirley it is private, not public, property? Spying on one's tenants seems pretty inappropriate as well.

BigaAResort | 23 June 2022 - 10:07:17 

I bet Mrs.Fritche is 70 +and just jealous   .bob

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic
Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road
Key Ukrainian city under ‘massive’ Russian bombardment
Japanese sushi chain owner arrested for alleged fraud
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket marks 26 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai baht weakening, Police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl || June 22
Power outage to affect Koh Yao islands
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl
THAI sees signs of an early turnaround as losses shrink
Analysts sound alarm on baht depreciation
EGAT inaugurates Phuket’s new 500kV power substation
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Emergency decree to remain, Only 10 cannabis plants per home || June 21

 

Phuket community
Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

Get a room ...(Read More)

Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

Kurt...it's because the regulations have just been promulgated. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 26 new COVID cases, no deaths

Covid cases on the rise again. I got Covid a couple of weeks ago, even though i wear a mask in pupli...(Read More)

Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

A shame they won't crack down on grab food delivery riders as well. thye are a dangerous menace ...(Read More)

Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

Wonder with what fantasy charge the RTP comes public after catching the foreigners that had relation...(Read More)

Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

Why did thousands of Crabbike drivers not register in time, to secure their jobs and income to feed ...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Well, perhaps the 71 different living thai languages ( google), justify the so many misunderstanding...(Read More)

Japanese sushi chain owner arrested for alleged fraud

Interesting question is: What pressure made him returning to Thailand to fall in the hands of the RT...(Read More)

Japanese sushi chain owner arrested for alleged fraud

The tipping point lays in the question: Did he sell vouchers before or after the company went broke....(Read More)

The Phuket News wins APAC Insider Award

Congratulations to The Phuket News with winning the APAC Insider Award....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket

 