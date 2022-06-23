Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

PHUKET: Kamala Police have warned that having sex in open areas is illegal and people caught will be prosecuted. The warning comes after a foreign man and his female partner were caught on CCTV having sex in front of a house in the area.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 June 2022, 09:55AM

Waralak Fritze, 52, owner of the house Baan Bang Whan Rd in Moo 1, Kamala, discovered that a couple had relations in her front yard when she logged on to check her CCTV cameras from where she is now in Germany.

The CCTV cameras were installed after she had a dispute over a company installing a drinking water vending machine in her driveway last year.

The couple were recorded in the act at about 10:35pm on Tuesday night (June 21).

“I never imagined that something like this would happen,” Ms Waralak said.

Ms Waralak reported the incident to Kamala Police, who have confirmed they are investigating it.

“An incident of this nature is considered an offence. Anyone who has evidence of the offence can report it to the investigating officer at Kamala Police Station so we can track down the offenders and prosecute them in accordance with law,” one officer said.