BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

PHUKET: Confusion over exactly who owns a plot of land has left an absent homeowner now in Germany with a bill of B50,000 to have a water-vending machine removed from in front of her house, despite the machine being installed in a drainage ditch which is supposed to be on public property administered by the local municipality and the machine now partly blocking her driveway.

Thursday 2 December 2021, 12:31PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The coin-operated water-vending machine was installed some two months ago, confirmed people living in the street, Baan Bang Whan Rd in Moo 1, Kamala.

The water-vending machine is of the same type installed elsewhere by Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor). The machine, branded “Freshy Drinking Water”, is accompanied by a 500-litre tank of drinking water for local residents to use.

The owner of the house, Waralak Fritze, 52, is currently staying in Germany, explained the housekeeper, who asked not to be named.

When the machine was first installed, she called to inform Ms Waralak, who then called the owner of the machine, whose mobile number is posted on the front of the machine.

“We have to give the machine owner B50,000 to remove this machine,” Ms Waralak said in a post online.

“The machine owner said they bought it from someone. It cost B35,000, but they said I have to pay B50,000 because it was bought a long time ago. Please help. Don’t use your power over the people. Thank you,” housekeeper said

“Please help me. I’m in trouble. Now I’m not in Thailand. I have called every way but no one helps. No one. Thank you to the media who came to help. This time, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

With the village headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Baan Bang Wan, Moo 1, Kamala resigning on Monday this week (Nov 29)The Phuket News yesterday asked subdistrict headman (Kamnan) Wattanaphon Sanae how the situation is to be resolved.

“I know the complaint… This has to be done right, and it is not appropriate to set up the machine blocking the entrance and exit of the house,” he said.

Brightview Center

“But if legally required, the owner of the house and the owner of the machine must bring the documents to verify who is correct,” he added.

The issue involved the registered owner of the land on which the machine has been installed, which in this case is Mali Wandee, he noted.

Ms Mali said that all of the land in the past had no roads passing through it and was all the same plot of land.

“The land of the person who complained to the media is located in front of a public canal. Before the road was built through this plot of land, the whole plot was divided into two parts, mostly in the mountains and the small part next to the public canal,” she said.

Ms Mali explained that she invited “the foreigner” who owns the house to go halves in buying the small plot that once was beside the public canal, but now includes the area in front of the foreigner’s house.

However, the foreigner declined, saying that the land on which the house was built was enough, she said.

“The land owner sold it to me for B50,000. I bought it alone and a community agency came to ask to set up that machine, so I allowed them to set it up and for them to pay for the electricity the machine uses. Therefore, the machine is not mine. In the past, this was a public canal near the fence of the foreigner’s house,” Mrs Mali said.

Meanwhile, Kamala OrBorTor has not even recognised the issue with a private company installing a profit-making machine right beside a roadsaide public drain.

After the elections last weekend, Chula Dumlak has been unofficially named as the new Chief of Kamala OrBorTor. However, he has yet to be officially installed to take office.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol
Residents of Phuket tsunami village call to end prosecution against them
New points system starts today, Phuket transport office reminds drivers
China ‘hunting’ Taiwanese abroad through deportation: rights group
Power outage to affect Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong
Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike
Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing
Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs

 

Phuket community
Geisha Sayuki visits Phuket

Fiona Graham is a fraud who spent her entire life being nothing more than a weird girl from Japan, b...(Read More)

Most face mask brands fail quality test standards

Pharmatex is listed as conforming, and also NOT conforming to the N95 standard. Can this be correcte...(Read More)

Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

The dangerous way many of those Grab deliverymen ride is most likely the root cause. Every one I see...(Read More)

Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Why are the most of the schools closed in and around Phuket town “Covid-19“ ?...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I agree with the sentiment, Sweetie, but the spelling is wrong. Omicron with an "n" at the...(Read More)

Suthep indicted over construction contracts

As always he'll squirm out of it...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

'Guests'? You make guests get visas? I would never demand a Thai person residing in USA t...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I think the Omicrom (shouldn't it be Omni..?) is mutating into the not so common cold which is ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I really do not care to know if people's 'A'' are 'F'. Who cares if someone...(Read More)

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

It was Prattles and his Army actually. Plenty of those restaurants are gone for good, long stretches...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thanyapura

 