British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kamala beach wastewater woes continue

Kamala beach wastewater woes continue

PHUKET: A week after Kamala officials promised to take action over black wastewater running across the sand at Kamala Beach, the Pak Bang Canal that feeds the dark stream remains a shiny black, and reeking with a foul stench.

tourismhealthpollutionnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 April 2023, 09:00AM

The black water continues to stream across Kamala Beach. Photo: Supplied

The black water continues to stream across Kamala Beach. Photo: Supplied

The black water in the canal just before it reaches the beach. Photo: Supplied

The black water in the canal just before it reaches the beach. Photo: Supplied

« »

A long-term expat who first moved into the area more than two decades ago told The Phuket News, “The Kamala beach klong is stinking so much no one is eating in the restaurants next to the river… 

“The smell is so bad people have headaches. Even the jet-skis are not going into the water. It’s sad to see,” he said.

The expat noted that Kamala’s problems with the black wastewater in the canal became exponentially prominent after a large resort opened in the area, right alongside the canal, yet the resort has yet to be highlighted for its contribution to the problem.

Officials have long “asked” local residents to ensure wastewater is “treated” before being emptied into the canal, which runs through key areas in the popular tourist town.

The long-term Phuket expat also noted that officials give the recurring problem, nearly an annual event, little serious attention as the problem does not present itself during the rainy season, when regular rainfall helps to flush the canal into Kamala Bay.

“The other contributing factor is that when the post-tsunami ’beautification’ of the beach and the local park took place, the original, natural flow of waters from the hills was diverted,” the expat explained.

Only last week did local officials say they would urgently have a channel dredged deeper across Kamala Beach so that the black wastewater could flow quicker across the beach and into the sea.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The decision was made last Tuesday (Mar 28) during an inspection of the beach by Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkij and Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) President Jutha Doomluck.

The couple inspected the beach following a ‘red tide’ of what officials like to call a “plankton bloom” washing up onto the beach over the previous days.

A cleanup of the red “seaweed” was conducted to make the beach picturesque once again. However, the black wastewater in the Pak Bang Canal, which runs through Kamala and streams across the beach, remained unresolved.

Kathu District Chief Thitiwat admitted that the water had turned black due to the accumulation of wastewater being dumped into the canal by local sources.

An aerator would be installed to generate oxygen in the water in the canal, he said.

“In addition, the water-treatment machine in the canal is broken,” Mr Thitiwat told The Phuket News.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Malaysian MPs vote to axe mandatory death penalty
Warrants out for 3 Chinese fugitives in student kidnap-murder case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi fares clarified, Kidnappers flee, Probe into Patong roundabout sculpture || April 3
Chongqing Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket
Phuket Immigration to close for holidays
Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces
Registration of Phuket candidates begins
Som tam shop owner accused of rape
Kidnappers flee after killing female Chinese student
‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit
Chiang Mai hospitals overflow with pollution sufferers
Patong officials issue heat stroke warning
Envoys enjoy Andaman culture fam trip
Blood donors invited to join island-wide drive to save lives
Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Kidnappers flee after killing female Chinese student

Lot more to this story like why not call police instead of the faculty? Does this woman's deat...(Read More)

Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

Again, special for Dek, see how China, that occypied illegal Tibet, handles Buddhism there. The Dala...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

same thing with tuk tuks parked at north end of Kata beach , its not designated as taxi parking but...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

Theodore Roosevelt, a past U. S. President agreed with Prawit when he said "Speak softly, but ...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

It's reassuring to learn that the authorities want to pursue parking criminals and not waste res...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

A freelancer could take photos while she's working for extra income! She could then post the vid...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

Would a falang need a work permit to walk around taking thousands of photos and getting the rewards?...(Read More)

‘Lovable rogue’ Aussie expat ‘Diver’ passes away

We are going to miss you Diver...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

Joe Biden? Oh, sorry, you mean Prawit Wongsuwan....(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Right, there's two. Where are the other 29,998 from last weeks tourists? Under the 'd...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Pacific Prime Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 