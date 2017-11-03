The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kamala beach vendors set to face the music

PHUKET: The Deputy Chief Executive of the Kamala Sub-district Administrative Organisation, Mr Nopporn Karuna, has today (Nov 3) confirmed that he will call in all beach vendors operating at Kamala Beach over the legal and illegal aspects of their operations.

crime, corruption, transport, tourism, marine,

Shela Riva

Friday 3 November 2017, 05:13PM

Mr Nopporn has said that all the vendors, including jet-ski operators, masseuses and restaurant owners will be called in at the same time within the next two weeks after The Phuket News received photos from a reader of makeshift restaurants being set up on Kamala Beach and advised him of the situation.

It also follows Mr Nopporn telling The Phuket News last Tuesday (Oct 24) that he would call in jet-ski operators “after the Royal Cremation ceremonies”, after receiving complaints of many jet-skis being parked in public areas.

“The Kamala jet-ski operators will be called on to change their attitude after the Royal Cremation ceremony,” Mr Nopporn said on Oct 24.

“We have spoken to them before about the issue of OrBorTor regulations on public parking, but, it seems like they don’t want to follow the rules. We must figure out this issue with them promptly.

“If any members of the public see people misusing public parking areas or on the actual beach, please contact to 098 259 8861 to report the suspected violations,” Deputy Chief Nopporn added. (See story here).

Speaking to The Phuket News today, Mr Nopporn said, “We want to organise it so that all those operating illegally on the beach, including jet-ski operators, food vendors, masseuses, and people taking money for toilets, will all be called in for a meeting, at the same time,”.

C and C Marine

“This has yet to happen because we are busy trying to come up with some long-term solutions. There are so many different issues with regards to business operators on Kamala Beach,” he said.

“It is an entire community. It is really untidy,” he added.

“If we tell them to go, they will simply return after a while. We are thinking of solutions to bring to the discussion as well,” he added.

“But, we will call all the operators in for a meeting within the next week or two and remind them of the rules.

“If they do not abide by the rules, we will have to enforce the law, such as by getting soldiers to raid the beach,” Mr Nopporn said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

Anyway, this is just official office bla bla, from officials sitting on their hands, but same time they tell their executive staff ( do they have them...(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Meaning of Loy Krathong is to ....clean,Yes? No,the meaning is stated in the article as:..offering to the water goddess'Phra Mae Kongka'in the...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

Is it not funny that this subject is just about cigarette ends but not about all the plastic/Styrofoam stuff, elsewhere bought meal plastic contents ...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

"at least we know how his mind....".Should i care about all those red flag ignoring tourists? Should i care about all those helmetless ,inex...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Let me see if I have this right: "People are coming here on holiday and not going home alive" because of something to do with the Bureau of ...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

You're criticising this?? Pleeeeze move to some other country. Like maybe... Austria....(Read More)

Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin

Wow, we go to plan and monitor! And we do that fast, already have a long term B220 million in mind for improving water management! What water manage...(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Meaning of Loy Krathong is to keeps lakes, river and sea clean, Yes? Are the kids and all the people who participate today in the 'floating' ...(Read More)

Phuket to test new ‘Smart Bus’ prototype this month

Let's hope they do the smart bus service trial at west coast, between BangTao and Naiharn. And, no need to 'test' first with just 1 bus o...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

For sure that was a nice day with a non headache issue. A Governor, a PALAD, scores of "relevant officers" and hundreds of representatives....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.