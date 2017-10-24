The Phuket News
Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

PHUKET: Deputy Chief Executive of Kamala sub-district Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) Mr Nopporn Karuna has told The Phuket News today (Oct 24) that he will call in jet-ski operators stationed at Kamala Beach following a number of complaints about them parking their jet-skis illegally in public areas.

Tuesday 24 October 2017, 05:26PM

Mr Nopporn said that he had received several complaints from members of the public, including photographs, accusing operators of storing their jet-skis overnight in public parking spaces near the beach.

“I received the complaints from Kamala residents about the behaviour of the jet-ski operators over the past week. They claimed that they had been parking about 10 jet-skis on Kamala Beach – that is a public area – all day and night,” said Mr Nopporn.

Mr Nopporn said officials had had issues with jet-ski operators in the past and would be in contact with them again once the Royal Cremation ceremonies are finished to ensure they followed the law.

“The Kamala jet-ski operators will be called on to change their attitude after the Royal Cremation ceremony,” said Mr Nopporn

“We have spoken to them before about this issue of OrBorTor regulations on public parking, but, it seems like they don’t want to follow the rules. We must figure out this issue with them promptly.

“If any members of the public see people misusing public parking areas or on the actual beach, please contact to 098 259 8861 to report the suspected violations,” Deputy Chief Nopporn added.

Meanwhile, Phuket’s most senior military official, Col Santi Sakuntanark, has denied reports from the public claiming that jet-skis operators have been parking their jet-skis in public parking areas at Kamala and Kata Beaches.

In response to reports of illegal jet-skis being parked at the popular tourist beaches, Col Santi told The Phuket News today, “After, I received information about it, I ordered officials to inspect Kata and Kamala beaches at 3pm today. Everything is okay, there were no jet-skis parked in public areas. Some people don’t understand the permitted jet-ski delivery time. Then people take some photos [believing it to be illegal]. But we understand they are within the law.”

The complaints were raised by members of the public with Karon Municipality Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Mr Boonlert Boonratsamee, who also told The Phuket News today, “I have checked out [the complaints of] jet-skis being parked in public car parks today and did not find any parked illegally in public areas.

“They’re parking on the road only in the mornings and evenings for a short time. As they take their jet-skis to the beach in the morning and take them off the beach in the evening. It is not permanent parking. If we get new information we will check again to be sure,” added Deputy Chief Boonlert.

 

 
Bigaresort | 25 October 2017 - 06:56:08

At least the Fore-warning system is working!

Nasa12 | 25 October 2017 - 04:54:00

What about Kata Beach ?. A have sendt in many many picture to Phuket News the last 4 to 5 week`s, And about Tux Tux Mafian some take over the most of the sidewalks in Kata, so people most walk in the very very traffic  street.

