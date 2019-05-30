JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Cucina Italian Kitchen scoops up Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants 2019 award

The award-winning Phuket beach resort JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is pleased to announce that Cucina Italian Kitchen recently received the gastronomic award in the annual Thailand Tatler’s Best Restaurants 2019.

Thursday 30 May 2019, 09:27AM

The respected guide showcases Thailand’s top restaurants as chosen by the readers of Thailand Tatler. It is a reliable source for travellers and Thailand’s food lovers

Over 230 premier dining restaurants were featured in the 2019 edition – covering Bangkok and five upcountry destinations – and all are to be congratulated on their inclusion. The restaurants were reviewed anonymously and appraised and rated in four categories: food, setting, drinks and service. The Cucina Italian Kitchen was scored 85 out of 100.

Hats off for this accolade go to the skilled chefs behind the kitchen, overseen by dynamic Chef de Cuisine Andrea Genio.

An authentic Italian restaurant, Cucina captures Italy’s vibrancy with its open kitchen concept and a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. The menu is created from the best locally-sourced products available mixed well with imported ingredients, the best found in Italy.

Diners can also create their own meal by combining their choice of fresh pasta with eight sauces made to order. Guests looking for a new and exciting dining experience can simply ask Chef Andrea for the ‘Feed Me’ menu and enjoy his three- or four-course dégustation for a suitable price.

There is a full selection of antipasti, bruschetteria and pizza alongside more glamorous choices such as wild oscietra caviar. Chef Andrea’s signature rustic potato gnocchi is enhanced with braised lamb ragout and shavings of pecorino cheese. Save some room for the signature tiramisu dessert.

The Cucina Italian Kitchen is open for lunch between 12.30-3pm and for dinner between 6-11pm. Advance reservations are required. To make a reservation, contact the Food & Beverage team by email at fbdiningexperience@marriotthotels.com or call +66 (0)76 338 000. For more information, visit www.jwmarriottphuketresort.com