Joint efforts see help provided for Phuket people in financial distress

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday stepped up to announce more help being provided to help those suffering financial difficulties from the COVID-19 crisis.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 January 2021, 12:56PM

Officials from Chalong Municipality visit homes of poor people in Chalong to help determine how much assistance they need. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Rice is handed out at an activity to help people in need at Chalong Municipality earlier this week. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Chinese company One World One Home, through the Phuket Red Cross, held a food-donation campaign at the offices of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) on Wednesday (Jan 20) where hundreds of bags of rice were handed out to people in need. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

“We have looked closely at each village on the island, and we now have a list of the people who are in trouble in every village,” Governor Narong said.

“We are coordinating with many organisations in handling this issue to help those affected, people who have lost their jobs and their income due to the COVID-19 situation,” he explained.

“Some people still have debt and house payments, car payments and need to send their children to school, so local government agencies and other organisations have to solve these problems together,” he added.

Among the examples cited Governor Narong yesterday was the Rotary Club of Andaman, which has taken 25 people into their care and provided training so they can regain employment.

Many other government and other organisations were also coordinating efforts to provide more help and support for families in distress, he added.

In addition, many government offices and charity organisations have stepped up to provide rive and other daily necessities, in Chalong and elsewhere on the island.

Chinese company One World One Home, through the Phuket Red Cross, held a food-donation campaign at the offices of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) on Wednesday (Jan 20) where hundreds of bags of rice were handed out to people in need.

Through its campaign, the company is to hand out 5,888 bags of rice, totalling 29,440 kilograms of the staple in Phuket.

Governor Narong along with Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon yesterday (Jan 21) at the Phuket office of the Red Cross Society met with Taweep Mee Phan, the 57-year-old man from Chalong who recently tried to sell his left eye on Facebook to raise much needed funds to support his family.

Also present was Khanong Iaddam, the 43-year-old father of Pornpiphat ‘Mint’ Iaddam, the 20-year-old first-year student at Phuket Rajabhat University who collapsed and died after being told to keep running during a training session with the cheerleading squad in August last year.

The focus of the discussion was how more help could be provided to the families of the two men.

Mr Taweep has already been given a job so he can earn an income to help support his family, Mayor Samran said.

“For the case of the student, we will go to talk to the school director in order to discuss how to help them effectively,” Mayor Samran added.