Join chef Massimiliano Celeste for an exclusive culinary experience

Chef Celeste will make an exclusive two-day appearance at Cucina Italian Kitchen, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, before delighting diners at D.O.C.G Restaurant, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach from Feb 1-2.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that diners should not miss. Chef Celeste proudly presents a delectable five-course set menu inspired by seasonal cooking that reflects his philosophy and passion for precision and beauty.
Taking influences from different parts of Italy and the world, Chef Celeste creates distinctive signature dishes that surprise the palate.
The programmes for these cooking and dining experiences are as follows:
Jan 28-29, from 6:30pm
A lavish five-course gala dinner at Cucina Italian Kitchen. The divine menu includes: caramelized red onion macaroon served with smoked fish; Chef Celeste’s signature vitello tonnato; his interpretation of Carnoroli rice, octopus and garden vegetables; guinea fowl stuffed with mantis prawns, green peas, green apple and pomegranate; and a rich dessert of moscato-flavoured sabayon served with cedar gelato, exotic fruits and Asian sprouts.
Price is B2,990++ per person for food only and B5,790++ with selected beverage pairings.
Jan 29 from, 11am-2pm
Chef Celeste will hold a live cooking demonstration at Ginja Cook followed by a three-course signature Italian set menu.
Highlights include: vitello tonnato; traditional plin ravioli; and mascarpone parfait with mango and meringue.
This is a great opportunity to learn Chef Celeste’s secret recipes and to have an intimate dining experience. The cooking demonstration is limited to just 10 seats. Price is B2,600++ per person for food only.
For more information or for reservations, contact the Food & Beverage dining experience team.
Telephone: +66 (0)76 338 000
Email: fbdiningexperience@marriotthotels.com
Website: www.marriott.com
