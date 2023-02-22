Itameshi served in style

Featuring Japanese floral décor and a well-crafted menu focusing on the best local ingredients and produce, dining at Semi Di Tsubu is a delight for the taste buds.

Dining

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 11:00AM

I had eaten dinner at Semi Di Tsubu before, so I was thrilled to get the chance to go for lunch and sample the new lunch menu. My dining partner and I arrived at the restaurant at 11:30am sharp with hungry tummies and high expectations.

The ambience of the restaurant is warm and welcoming. Featuring bold pink and green interiors and comfortable seating, we choose a table and, of course, take plenty of photos for our Instagram feeds before perusing the menu. Once seated, the wait staff serve us our drinks and we decide on the day’s luncheon feast. We order Tomato, Thai Tajima Wagyu Tartar, Ravioli and the Miyazaki Don.

From the small bites menu, the Tomato dish is a salad of fermented cherry tomatoes, fresh tomato peel, EVOO and burrata. It’s light and delicious and the burrata adds a creamy touch. I’d eaten the Thai Tajima Wagyu Tartar before, and it is a stellar dish of hand-cut Thai wagyu tenderloin with house made pickle egg, salted miso cream, spring onion and fresh truffle. Mixed together, it is gooey and delicious. Definitely one of the best beef tartar that I’ve ever had!

The Miyazaki Don is made with Miyazaki Grade 4 and it’s a bowl of Japanese risotto rice, grilled shiitake mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, fresh wasabi and an onsen egg. This dish is rich and hearty, and loaded with the authentic flavours of Japan. Last, but definitely not least, we are served the Ravioli. For me, this is the stand-out dish of the entire lunch. The dish features Thai Tajima Wagyu, ricotta cheese, shio miso butter, aged Parmesan cheese, fermented wood ear mushroom, burnt spring onion and nori. The flavours are heavenly, and the Ravioli is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. This is definitely my new favourite menu item that the restaurant offers.

As far as the Phuket dining scene goes, Semi Di Tsubu is one to watch. It’s the only restaurant on the island serving Itameshi cuisine, and the food is simply outstanding and perfectly executed. Service here is excellent as well. The restaurant is a great place to gather with friends, and the perfect spot for a romantic evening.

‒ Amy Bensema

Semi Di Tsubu is located on the main road to Surin Beach, 650 metres east of the beach. Parking is available out front. The restaurant is open daily from 6pm to midnight; and open for lunch from 11:30-3pm on Saturdays & Sundays. Advanced reservations are recommended. Reserve your table at info@semiditsubu.com or call +66 (0) 93 650 1888.

This article was first featured in the comprehensive dining guide ‘Where to Eat in Phuket’.