British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Itameshi served in style

Itameshi served in style

Featuring Japanese floral décor and a well-crafted menu focusing on the best local ingredients and produce, dining at Semi Di Tsubu is a delight for the taste buds.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 11:00AM

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

Photo: Semi Di Tsubu

« »

I had eaten dinner at Semi Di Tsubu before, so I was thrilled to get the chance to go for lunch and sample the new lunch menu. My dining partner and I arrived at the restaurant at 11:30am sharp with hungry tummies and high expectations.

The ambience of the restaurant is warm and welcoming. Featuring bold pink and green interiors and comfortable seating, we choose a table and, of course, take plenty of photos for our Instagram feeds before perusing the menu. Once seated, the wait staff serve us our drinks and we decide on the day’s luncheon feast. We order Tomato, Thai Tajima Wagyu Tartar, Ravioli and the Miyazaki Don.

From the small bites menu, the Tomato dish is a salad of fermented cherry tomatoes, fresh tomato peel, EVOO and burrata. It’s light and delicious and the burrata adds a creamy touch. I’d eaten the Thai Tajima Wagyu Tartar before, and it is a stellar dish of hand-cut Thai wagyu tenderloin with house made pickle egg, salted miso cream, spring onion and fresh truffle. Mixed together, it is gooey and delicious. Definitely one of the best beef tartar that I’ve ever had!

The Miyazaki Don is made with Miyazaki Grade 4 and it’s a bowl of Japanese risotto rice, grilled shiitake mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, fresh wasabi and an onsen egg. This dish is rich and hearty, and loaded with the authentic flavours of Japan. Last, but definitely not least, we are served the Ravioli. For me, this is the stand-out dish of the entire lunch. The dish features Thai Tajima Wagyu, ricotta cheese, shio miso butter, aged Parmesan cheese, fermented wood ear mushroom, burnt spring onion and nori. The flavours are heavenly, and the Ravioli is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. This is definitely my new favourite menu item that the restaurant offers.

The Pavilions Phuket

As far as the Phuket dining scene goes, Semi Di Tsubu is one to watch. It’s the only restaurant on the island serving Itameshi cuisine, and the food is simply outstanding and perfectly executed. Service here is excellent as well. The restaurant is a great place to gather with friends, and the perfect spot for a romantic evening.

‒ Amy Bensema

Semi Di Tsubu is located on the main road to Surin Beach, 650 metres east of the beach. Parking is available out front. The restaurant is open daily from 6pm to midnight; and open for lunch from 11:30-3pm on Saturdays & Sundays. Advanced reservations are recommended. Reserve your table at info@semiditsubu.com or call +66 (0) 93 650 1888.

This article was first featured in the comprehensive dining guide ‘Where to Eat in Phuket’.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Green Thoughts: Sun Gods and Sun Worshippers
‘Cocaine Bear’ a killer for laughs
Loic’s portrait of the future
A GRIP IT response for blood donations
Kang rules in Ant-Man ‘Quantumania’
Angry Bing chatbot just mimicking humans, say experts
Phuket Music Scene: Time to take the Thai alternative?
Something special about ‘The Whale’
Fighting flesh-eating bacteria
Shyamalan rediscovers tense-thiller mode in ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Climate Cycle - Chiang Mai to Phuket in 10 days
The need for saving lives
Phuket international schools 8th cheapest in Asia
The beautiful mess that is ‘Babylon’
Green Thoughts: Bizarre trees bear strange fruit

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals

It would be nice if at least after standing for ages in the queue, the officials would acknowledge a...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

Was a good location for a anti-war rally, at the busiest tourist location of Phuket. Doing in front ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

A most apt headline for a hold on that particular exceptional thing that their reputation precedes t...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

How to stop tourists without license renting motorbikes if they get facilitated by the Thai rental s...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

1: Gain more legitimacy from international community. 2: We can not longer resist international pre...(Read More)

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

We don't see a single life jacket on photos, fantasy machine TAT! And water levels are mostly mu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

Follow the money- who owns Genius Kids? Nepotism rules. We all know the high profile Cherng talay &#...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

Perhaps if tourists were stopped from renting motorbikes without valid licences the amount of accide...(Read More)

More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule

Can already see the results of the Chinese invasion coming back. Yesterday on a narrow street I had ...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

Already in 2011 we red in BP about Phuket water vulnerability, that rainy seasons are not a quarante...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 