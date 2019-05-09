PHUKET: The Italian expat involved in a boat collision over the Songkran Thai New Year holidays that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old Thai fisherman has been charged with recklessness causing death, police have confirmed.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 9 May 2019, 06:26PM

Italian expat Giorgio Nastri, 64, will be charged with recklessness causing death, police confirmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai fisherman San Malee, 74, later died from injuries sustained in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Italian, Giorgio Nastri, 64, was involved in the collision between his boat and a longtail being operated by 74-year-old Rawai resident San Malee off Koh Bon, off Phuket’s southeast coast, on the morning of Apr 14.

Mr San was brought ashore and rushed to hospital. (See story here.)

However, Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police confirmed to The Phuket News on Apr 17 that Mr San had died in hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.

“Mr Nastri will be charged for recklessness causing death,” Capt Somkiet confirmed to The Phuket News today (May 9).

“We believe the collision was the result of his recklessness,” he added.

“I am still waiting for the forensic police to conclude their investigation. That may take about a month. They are very busy but said they would try to complete their investigation as soon as possible,”Capt Somkiet said.

“After all the evidence has been gathered, I will forward the case to the Phuket Provincial Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with the charge,” he added.

Mr Nastri has been released without bail while the investigation is being conducted, Capt Somkiet said.

Mr Nastri has paid B100,000 to Mr San’s relatives to cover medical expenses,” Capt Somkiet noted.

“But the deceased’s relatives have demanded an additional B1.5 million in compensation,” he added.

Negotiations over the compensation for Mr San’s death are continuing, Capt Somkiet said.

Both boats involved in the incident have been impounded while the investigation continues, Capt Somkiet confirmed.

“And the incident has been reported to Phuket Immigration,” he said.