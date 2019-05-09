THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

PHUKET: The Italian expat involved in a boat collision over the Songkran Thai New Year holidays that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old Thai fisherman has been charged with recklessness causing death, police have confirmed.

transportmarinedeathaccidentspolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 9 May 2019, 06:26PM

Rawai fisherman San Malee, 74, later died from injuries sustained in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai fisherman San Malee, 74, later died from injuries sustained in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai fisherman San Malee, 74, later died from injuries sustained in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai fisherman San Malee, 74, later died from injuries sustained in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Italian expat Giorgio Nastri, 64, will be charged with recklessness causing death, police confirmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Italian expat Giorgio Nastri, 64, will be charged with recklessness causing death, police confirmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Italian expat Giorgio Nastri, 64, will be charged with recklessness causing death, police confirmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Italian expat Giorgio Nastri, 64, will be charged with recklessness causing death, police confirmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Italian, Giorgio Nastri, 64, was involved in the collision between his boat and a longtail being operated by 74-year-old Rawai resident San Malee off Koh Bon, off Phuket’s southeast coast, on the morning of Apr 14.

Mr San was brought ashore and rushed to hospital. (See story here.)

However, Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police confirmed to The Phuket News on Apr 17 that Mr San had died in hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.

“Mr Nastri will be charged for recklessness causing death,” Capt Somkiet confirmed to The Phuket News today (May 9).

“We believe the collision was the result of his recklessness,” he added.

“I am still waiting for the forensic police to conclude their investigation. That may take about a month. They are very busy but said they would try to complete their investigation as soon as possible,”Capt Somkiet said.

“After all the evidence has been gathered, I will forward the case to the Phuket Provincial Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with the charge,” he added.

Mr Nastri has been released without bail while the investigation is being conducted, Capt Somkiet said.

Mr Nastri has paid B100,000 to Mr San’s relatives to cover medical expenses,” Capt Somkiet noted.

“But the deceased’s relatives have demanded an additional B1.5 million in compensation,” he added.

Negotiations over the compensation for Mr San’s death are continuing, Capt Somkiet said.

Both boats involved in the incident have been impounded while the investigation continues, Capt Somkiet confirmed.

“And the incident has been reported to Phuket Immigration,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Songkran safety tops Phuket officials’ agenda
Body of missing Myanmar fisherman found off Phuket
Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket
Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death
Half number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered
Phuket court hands suspended sentence to Aussie tourist Keating for jet-ski death
British man, 60, passes out, hits head and dies during boat trip off Phuket
Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges
Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price
Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating pleads guilty, reduced sentence, expedited trial likely
Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver
Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket

 