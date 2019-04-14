PHUKET: An Italian expat is now under investigation after injuries from a boat collision with a longtail boat off Koh Bon, off Phuket’s southeast coast, this morning (Apr 14) left a 74-year-old fishermen in serious condition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 14 April 2019, 01:32PM

The longtail boat recovered from the scene of the collsion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The Italian expat, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, is now under investigation for the collision this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The Phuket Tourist Rescue Centre was notified of the incident at 10:30am.

The fisherman, 74-year-old Rawai resident San Mali, was brought to Chalong Pier, where an ambulance was waiting to rush him to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.

Mr San was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

However, initial reports gave no description of the injuries.

The Italian, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, has now been to asked to explain to the Phuket Marine Office and the Chalong Police his description of what happened on the water leading to the collision.

He is also to present to officials all permits and documentation proving the legality of the boat.

At this stage it appears Mr Nastri was alone on the boat at the time of the collision.

The collision is also so far the only boating incident in Puhket that has resulted in injury during the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays.