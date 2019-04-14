THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

PHUKET: An Italian expat is now under investigation after injuries from a boat collision with a longtail boat off Koh Bon, off Phuket’s southeast coast, this morning (Apr 14) left a 74-year-old fishermen in serious condition.

marineSafetyaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 14 April 2019, 01:32PM

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The Italian expat, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, is now under investigation for the collision this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The Italian expat, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, is now under investigation for the collision this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The Italian expat, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, is now under investigation for the collision this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The Italian expat, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, is now under investigation for the collision this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The 74-year-old man, San Mali, from Rawai, was rushed ashore this morning (Apr 14). Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

The longtail boat recovered from the scene of the collsion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail boat recovered from the scene of the collsion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail suffered heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail suffered heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail suffered heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail suffered heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail suffered heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The longtail suffered heavy damage in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat involved in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat involved in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket Tourist Rescue Centre was notified of the incident at 10:30am.

The fisherman, 74-year-old Rawai resident San Mali, was brought to Chalong Pier, where an ambulance was waiting to rush him to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.

Mr San was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

However, initial reports gave no description of the injuries.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Italian, 64-year-old Jojo Nastri, has now been to asked to explain to the Phuket Marine Office and the Chalong Police his description of what happened on the water leading to the collision.

He is also to present to officials all permits and documentation proving the legality of the boat.

At this stage it appears Mr Nastri was alone on the boat at the time of the collision.

The collision is also so far the only boating incident in Puhket that has resulted in injury during the Seven Days of Danger safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 14 April 2019 - 16:03:50 

Seen both boats on the photos, they both are in the same category. Guess also the fisherman has to present documentation and certification of ability to sail a boat. ( including a health certificate seen his age). Also the fisherman was alone on his boat. This has to be a fair investigation by officials who know about the 'rules of the road' at sea. Wish fisherman speedy recovery.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach
Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Phuket Governor: ‘Make Songkran safe’
Three parasail operators caught with unsafe equipment
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety
Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year

 

Phuket community
Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Seen both boats on the photos, they both are in the same category. Guess also the fisherman has to p...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Water shortage? why is private enterprise filling in a fresh water lake in Rawai that supplies a vas...(Read More)

Sacred Geometry: Does mathematics hold a case for intelligent design?

A very fun read. Thank you, David. One small correction though...rotate means to spin on one's a...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Some parts of Phuket already without water supply for 2 weeks, so, the 4 weeks (?) water is just men...(Read More)

Governor highlights water-transport safety for Songkran

Oh brother. ..what a dog and pony show..all about theatrics, with no substance. As soon as the Gov. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s no Joke

Thanks PN...these were my thoughts as well. It appears that whenever someone with some integrity act...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

If, in 4 weeks time, Phuket island has no water anymore what are the Governor, and the top brass of ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays

hopefully they can continue this vigilance all year round and not just for songkran, we would ...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

A water plan update? What kind of plan can that be without water? Anyone any idea? This Phuket isla...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Fooling the public with the usual thai Official tiger paper office work tricks! Who believes that no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019

 