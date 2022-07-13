Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Island ferries in Surat Thani resume

Island ferries in Surat Thani resume

SURAT THANI: Ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan resumed yesterday (July 12), but small boats were advised to remain ashore until 5am today due to high winds and strong waves.

marineSafetyweather
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 July 2022, 11:15AM

Seatran ferry resumes its service to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan in Surat Thani yesterday (July 12) after ferry services were halted on Monday due to rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Seatran ferry resumes its service to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan in Surat Thani yesterday (July 12) after ferry services were halted on Monday due to rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Seatran Ferry Co and Racha Ferry Co resumed services from a pier in Don Sak district to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan yesterday morning, reports the Bangkok Post.

The ferries also took passengers and vehicles from the two popular islands to a pier in Don Sak.

The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office earlier ordered all ships and boats not to leave the shores in all districts located on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand from 2pm on Monday to 5am yesterday, as storms whipped up high seas in the gulf.

Yesterday, the agency banned boats with less than 200 gross tonnes or less than 24 metres in length from leaving the shores from 1pm until 5am today after the Meteorological Department issued a strong wind wave warning for the gulf.

Ferries and large passenger boats were allowed to operate while speedboats and small tourism boats were banned from operating on five routes – Muang district-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao, Don Sak-Koh Samui, Don Sak-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao, Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao and Koh Phangan-Koh Tao-Chumphon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help
Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach
Strong winds down trees in Kamala
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, two deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Official surrenders in abuse & trafficking case, Tsunami drill July 20, Director abducted? || July 12
Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight
Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry
Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death
Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist Police officer arrested over bribes as big boss wanted || July 11
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’
Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination
Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

 

Phuket community
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

Yeah, if you can't re-open and earn money, than you can't pay back your loans/debt. Perhaps ...(Read More)

Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

A Director General, State Officials, soldiers, doctors, teachers. Creme de la creme of Thailand. Sur...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

@Taswegian, yes, after looking with a magnify glass, that is a ancher chain, but the vessel is not s...(Read More)

Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

Good job for police. Please impose the most severe punishment on these evil persons. ...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

Looking at the picture I see, if that is not an anchor chain that appears to be holding at the bow o...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

The saling yacht was not at drift, in danger or a danger to other traffic. It was fully manoevreble ...(Read More)

Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

The incredibly high numbers of corrupt and dodgy government officials has become a daily event in ne...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

If the guy had any sense of boat handling in such a situation the anchor would be dropped so the ves...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

He probably refused help because he didn't want any claims of salvage against his boat....(Read More)

Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing

Everyone's in for a joke. But foreign/thai Hoteliers told me that this "We Travel Together&...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket

 