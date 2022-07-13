Island ferries in Surat Thani resume

SURAT THANI: Ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan resumed yesterday (July 12), but small boats were advised to remain ashore until 5am today due to high winds and strong waves.

marineSafetyweather

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 July 2022, 11:15AM

Seatran ferry resumes its service to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan in Surat Thani yesterday (July 12) after ferry services were halted on Monday due to rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Seatran Ferry Co and Racha Ferry Co resumed services from a pier in Don Sak district to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan yesterday morning, reports the Bangkok Post. The ferries also took passengers and vehicles from the two popular islands to a pier in Don Sak. The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office earlier ordered all ships and boats not to leave the shores in all districts located on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand from 2pm on Monday to 5am yesterday, as storms whipped up high seas in the gulf. Yesterday, the agency banned boats with less than 200 gross tonnes or less than 24 metres in length from leaving the shores from 1pm until 5am today after the Meteorological Department issued a strong wind wave warning for the gulf. Ferries and large passenger boats were allowed to operate while speedboats and small tourism boats were banned from operating on five routes – Muang district-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao, Don Sak-Koh Samui, Don Sak-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao, Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao and Koh Phangan-Koh Tao-Chumphon.