Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

SURAT THANI: All island ferry services were halted as ships and boats were ordered to remain ashore until at least Tuesday (July 12) as storms whipped up high seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 July 2022, 03:15PM

A ferry approaches a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The ban covered ferry services from Surat Thani to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao and from Koh Tao to Chumphon, reports the Bangkok Post.

Surat Thani Governor Wichawut Jinto said on Monday that the suspension of services was a safety precaution as the Meteorological Department issued a storms and rough seas warning for the gulf.

"All ships are ordered not to leave districts located on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, including ferries," the order said. It was in force until 5am on Tuesday.

The weather office said waves up to three metres high were expected in the southern region until Thursday.

The department’s forecast is for rain, sometimes heavy, in most parts of the country, including Bangkok and adjacent provinces, until Thursday.

BODY OF SECOND DROWNED TOURIST FOUND

Meanwhile, the body of a Frenchman missing since he and a Spanish woman companion who has been already confirmed drowned went swimming in the stormy sea at Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach, in Trat province, yesterday morning was found this morning (July 11).

The Frenchman was identified only as Ramkurran, 22, and the Spanish woman as Clara Crospo Canellas, 21, noted the Bangkok Post in a separate report.

The two tourists had stayed at Nature Beach Resort Hotel. They went swimming in the sea off Lonely Beach, locally known as Tha Nam beach, at Moo 4, yesterday morning. At the time the sea was rough with a strong wind and high waves.

About 7am, Termsak Sertsri, chief of Moo 1 in Tambon Koh Chang Tai, was informed by local residents that the two tourists were missing.

Volunteers and local officials formed a search and rescue team.

The woman was found drowned in the sea about 8:10am, about 300 metres to the south, and brought ashore. The search was called off about 11am because of the bad weather.

When the search resumed this morning about 20 rescuers entered the sea from the beach and combed the area, about 40m from the shore. They found the body of the missing man at 9:45am.

Mr Termsak, the village chief, said Koh Chang was still being lashed by heavy rain and strong waves. Tourists should not go swimming in the sea at this time, especially from a spot where a red flag had been posted, he said.

District Chief Sirisak Udomchok said arrangements would be made through the embassies of France and Spain for relatives to come and collect the bodies.