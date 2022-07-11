Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

SURAT THANI: All island ferry services were halted as ships and boats were ordered to remain ashore until at least Tuesday (July 12) as storms whipped up high seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

weatherSafetytourismtransportdeath
By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 July 2022, 03:15PM

A ferry approaches a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

A ferry approaches a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The ban covered ferry services from Surat Thani to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao and from Koh Tao to Chumphon, reports the Bangkok Post.

Surat Thani Governor Wichawut Jinto said on Monday that the suspension of services was a safety precaution as the Meteorological Department issued a storms and rough seas warning for the gulf. 

"All ships are ordered not to leave districts located on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, including ferries,"  the order said. It was in force until 5am on Tuesday.

The weather office said waves up to three metres high were expected in the southern region until Thursday.

The department’s forecast is for rain, sometimes heavy, in most parts of the country, including Bangkok and adjacent provinces, until Thursday.

BODY OF SECOND DROWNED TOURIST FOUND

Meanwhile, the body of a Frenchman missing since he and a Spanish woman companion who has been already confirmed drowned went swimming in the stormy sea at Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach, in Trat province, yesterday morning was found this morning (July 11).

The Frenchman was identified only as Ramkurran, 22, and the Spanish woman as Clara Crospo Canellas, 21, noted the Bangkok Post in a separate report.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The two tourists had stayed at Nature Beach Resort Hotel. They went swimming in the sea off Lonely Beach, locally known as Tha Nam beach, at Moo 4, yesterday morning. At the time the sea was rough with a strong wind and high waves.

About 7am, Termsak Sertsri, chief of Moo 1 in Tambon Koh Chang Tai, was informed by local residents that the two tourists were missing.

Volunteers and local officials formed a search and rescue team.

The woman was found drowned in the sea about 8:10am, about 300 metres to the south, and brought ashore. The search was called off about 11am because of the bad weather.

When the search resumed this morning about 20 rescuers entered the sea from the beach and combed the area, about 40m from the shore. They found the body of the missing man at 9:45am.

Mr Termsak, the village chief, said Koh Chang was still being lashed by heavy rain and strong waves. Tourists should not go swimming in the sea at this time, especially from a spot where a red flag had been posted, he said.

District Chief Sirisak Udomchok said arrangements would be made through the embassies of France and Spain for relatives to come and collect the bodies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist Police officer arrested over bribes as big boss wanted || July 11
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’
Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination
Government to boost US ties
Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf
Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Seven nations removed from COVID-19 watchlist
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi
Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing
Crazy Web Studio Celebrates 10 Years
Phuket Opinion: Being rattled
Warrant out for Nonthaburi extortion mastermind

 

Phuket community
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

Religion matters, when it comes to alcohol, should be celebrated in freedom. Like it was before 2015...(Read More)

Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls

This must be difficult for the foreign consuls to attend this meeting and keep a straight face. With...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf

....and there lies the problem. Red flags for not swimming and red and yellow flags for safe. So m...(Read More)

Government to boost US ties

Any foreign Government that thinks it can boost ties with Thailand fools itself. Thai just want to g...(Read More)

Government to boost US ties

Weren't they boosting Chinese ties the other day? Courting the bigget threat to the West whilst ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being rattled

Average depth Bay of Bengal is 3500 m. Average depth of Andaman sea is 870 m, with here and there m...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

Well, now we know for sure: Phuket still has to improve quality of life and develop public health sy...(Read More)

Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

View brainless on infinity. Foot down on throttle. Speed is your 'winner' on Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being rattled

Good opinion piece. As always. Making hopefully Thai officials more realizing their responsebilities...(Read More)

Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls

This is all Thai Hiso's money business. Nothing for the common Thai on Phuket. I trust the fore...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket

 