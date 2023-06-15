333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Islam Bank burglar arrested, confesses to more crimes

PHUKET: The man who broke into the Islam Bank branch on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town but left empty-handed after triggering the alarm has been tracked down and arrested by the police. The suspect, identified as Somchai Sae-In, 44, later confessed to a series of other more successful crimes.


By The Phuket News

Friday 16 June 2023, 09:26AM

Mr Somchai confessed to committing six bruglaries withing three weeks, from May 22 to June 13. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Police Chief Gen Maj Sermphan Sirikong announced the arrest of Mr Somchai at a press conference held yesterday (June 15) at Phuket City Police Station.

During the press conference, details of two cases were revealed the theft of a Ford Everest from a Finnish man in Koh Kaew (read here) and the burglaries on Yaowarat Rd, namely the Islam Bank and Siam Bakery break ins on June 5.

As reported by The Phuket News last week, an unknown suspect, now identified as Mr Somchai, broke into Siam Bakery and Islam Bank on Yaowarat Rd in the early hours of June 5. The suspect entered both properties through their roofs and descended using a rope.

At Siam Bakery, the burglar stole a bluetooth speaker and B630 in cash. At the Islam Bank branch, he triggered the alarm and fled the scene without taking any valuables.

As part of their investigation, Phuket City Police officers studied CCTV footages and identified Mr Somchai as the primary suspect through the motorclyce he used.

On Tuesday (June 13), officers located and arrested him at a hotel in Phuket Town where he was staying. Seized in the arrest were a 9mm pistol, six rounds of ammunition, several thousand baht in cash, black gloves, and other pieces of evidence.

Mr Somchai, a native of Betong in Yala province, confessed that he arrived in Phuket in May and had committed a total of six burglaries since then.

In addition to the Islam Bank branch and Siam Bakery on June 5, Mr Somchai admitted to breaking into a khanom jeen shop on May 22, a motorcycle repair shop on May 28, a gold shop on June 11, and a massage parlor on June 13. Five of the places were in Phuket Town while the motorcycle shop was in Wichit, according to the map shown at the press conference.

When questioned by Phuket City Police investigators, Mr Somchai revealed that he used various methods to intrude the properties, which were described in the reports of the press conference as "Spiderman style." These methods included entering through roofs, second-floor balconies, or windows.

Mr Somchai now faces multiple charges, including burglary at night, possession of a firearm without permission, and possession of ammunition without permission.

