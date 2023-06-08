Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank

PHUKET: Two burglaries took place in Phuket’s Old Town last Sunday (June 4), both featuring a suspect who entered the premises by descending from the ceiling, imitating a famous scene from the Mission Impossible movie.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 10:30AM

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

Phuket City Police are currently investigating the incidents, which occurred at the Islam Bank branch on Yaowarat Rd and a nearby bakery.

The staff of the Islam Bank branch reported the break-in to the police on Tuesday (June 6) morning when they returned to work after a three-day weekend and discovered that an unknown culprit had entered the premises during their absence.

According to the police investigation, the suspect accessed the bank at approximately 4am on Sunday (June 4). Using an upper floor entry point, the individual descended from the ceiling using a rope.

Once inside, the suspect targeted a document storage room but left without taking any valuables after triggering a security alarm, which startled them.

The same method was employed in the burglary of a bakery located next to the bank on the same night. However, this time, the suspect managed to escape with B630 in cash and a Bluetooth speaker.

The police are pursuing leads and gathering evidence to identify the individual behind these attempted burglaries.