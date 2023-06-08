333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank

Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank

PHUKET: Two burglaries took place in Phuket’s Old Town last Sunday (June 4), both featuring a suspect who entered the premises by descending from the ceiling, imitating a famous scene from the Mission Impossible movie.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 10:30AM

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

A bank and a bakery were broken into on June 4 night in the sistorical part of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

« »

Phuket City Police are currently investigating the incidents, which occurred at the Islam Bank branch on Yaowarat Rd and a nearby bakery.

The staff of the Islam Bank branch reported the break-in to the police on Tuesday (June 6) morning when they returned to work after a three-day weekend and discovered that an unknown culprit had entered the premises during their absence.

According to the police investigation, the suspect accessed the bank at approximately 4am on Sunday (June 4). Using an upper floor entry point, the individual descended from the ceiling using a rope.

Once inside, the suspect targeted a document storage room but left without taking any valuables after triggering a security alarm, which startled them.

BahtSold

The same method was employed in the burglary of a bakery located next to the bank on the same night. However, this time, the suspect managed to escape with B630 in cash and a Bluetooth speaker.

The police are pursuing leads and gathering evidence to identify the individual behind these attempted burglaries.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport
Eligible citizens from Thailand now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada
Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning
New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete
Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 Injured in Boat Ave. shooting, Small boats to stay ashore, Doctor shortage in Thailand? || June 7
Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar
Crackdown on illegal bars continues
Foreign man, unidentified woman killed in Patong road accident
Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
Prayut concedes his time as PM is over
Phuket bans small boats from leaving shore until end of week
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car vs cows? Taxi ‘turf war’, Phuket’s Louise Landgraf sets women’s golf record || June 6
Two injured in accidents in front of Satree Phuket School within one night
Efforts to lure Chinese ramped up amid seasonal arrival decline

 

Phuket community
Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Pascale, thank you for you support. ...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

"The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a less...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Old guy tries to be funny again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

" Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna" Wow, that's one of the most r...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a lesser pen...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

From Kazakhstan? Really? Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna. Just a red card for ...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Another nonsense project with only purpose to stuff private pockets of builders, local politician...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

But now minivan vermin's can race each other on 4 lanes each direction whole 4.2 km away, am jus...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

Shooter was from Kazakhstan so wasn't that far fetched. Former Soviet Union mobsters anyway. Mor...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

How about a little overkill. 8 lanes for 4.2km, at which point it funnels into the standard 2-lane? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential

 