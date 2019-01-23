THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Iron Chef Thailand winner tantalises your taste buds at JW Marriott

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is honoured to bring chef Prasertchai Trongvanichnam, also known as Chef Jack, Chef de Cuisine of Flavors restau­rant at Renaissance Bang­kok Ratchaprasong Hotel, to Phuket.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 January 2019, 11:00AM

Crispy pork belly, steamed kale, turnip and chili pesto.

Crispy pork belly, steamed kale, turnip and chili pesto.

Chef Prasertchai Trongvanichnam.

Chef Prasertchai Trongvanichnam.

Truffle potato in mushroom dust and pumpkin purée.

Truffle potato in mushroom dust and pumpkin purée.

Ginja Taste, JW Marriott Phuket’s Thai restaurant.

Ginja Taste, JW Marriott Phuket’s Thai restaurant.

Chef Jack recently won the prestig­ious title of ‘Iron Chef Thailand’ after appearing on the television competi­tion. The award-winning chef is ready to excite the palates of diners with his exceptional modern Thai dishes at an upcoming Marriott guest chef’s pop-up event ‘Thai Tapas with a Modern Twist’ which is taking place from Feb 4-7 at Ginja Taste restaurant and Ginja Cook cooking school.

The programmes for the extraordi­nary cooking and dining experience are as follows:

Feb 4-7 from 6pm:

Tantalise your taste buds with a mouth­watering Thai tapas with a modern twist. Select either the six or 10-course set menu created by chef Jack, the Iron Chef Thailand champion.

The Thai tapas dégustation menu fea­tures stunning dishes revolving around the theme of molecular gastronomy and there’s a story behind each course. The sampling menu includes: ceviche-flamed tuna topped with coconut drops, lemon­grass and onion powder and mint gel; 24-hour sous-vide black Angus (grass-fed) short ribs, massaman crusted and coconut gnocchi; truffle potato in mush­room dust and pumpkin purée; crispy pork belly, steamed kale, turnip and chili pesto; and butterfly pea granita, to name a few.

A dinner is not complete without des­serts. Chef Jack offers a choice of chili and chocolate sphere with pineapple tex­tures or mango sticky rice.

Futsal League 2019

Attendance to the event costs B2,800++ per person for the six-course set menu and B3,500++ per person for the 10-course set menu.

The Iron Chef Thailand winner’s à la carte menu is also available at Ginja Taste, JW Marriott Phuket’s Thai res­taurant.

Feb 5 from 11am-2pm:

Chef Jack will hold a live cooking dem­onstration at Ginja Cook followed by a three-course Thai molecular tapas menu. Highlights include: miang kam foie gras; tom yum espuma; and inked barramun­di and sea grape seaweed. This intimate cooking class is limited to just 10 seats.

Price is B2,400++ per person for food only.

For more information or for reservations, kindly contact the Food & Beverage din­ing experience team.
Tel +66 (0)76 338 000
Email: fbdiningexperience@marriottho­tels.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Join chef Massimiliano Celeste for an exclusive culinary experience
Sunday Best: The Nai Harn’s Cosmo restaurant enters the brunch game
French aromas near Nai Harn at Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill
Tre at Banyan Tree: Chef Kreaton elevates and innovates with local produce
Hilltop at the Hyatt: Romantic dining with views at the Sunset Grill
Little Paris - Elegance on the avenue
DeDos – Another decade of dining
Banyan Tree Phuket Welcomes Michelin-Plate Chef from 80/20 at Saffron Restaurant
Myth Coffee Bar & Hangout Space
Sam’s Steaks & Grill @ Holiday Inn Resort
PRU @ Trisara wins Phuket’s first Michelin star
The breakfast of champions at Poached Cafe
La Trattoria at Dusit Thani Laguna relaunched
Guest Chef Evert Onderbeke at The Boathouse
Nicolas Feuilatte Evening at The Naka Island

 

Phuket community
Brain Sailing: Ocean waves and brainwaves with Yassine Darkaoui

This guy should get a real boat but than it means he has to work! A word he never heard off!Begging ...(Read More)

Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying

Really think the story is not reported correctly...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

And J-12, direct your writing on Phuket provincial Officials, try to convince them to start water ma...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Khun J-12, There is a 10 year old Gov.plan, remember? Don't react so hasty before reading my com...(Read More)

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze at old Phuket bus station

From Photos it looks like houses/apts were used for industrial purpose, (flammable materials, wood ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test

Well written article. Just do something about it otherwise it will be very damaging to Phuket’s li...(Read More)

Resort faces charges over dead corals

..."All evidence ready for Chalong police".. Chalong Police? Ooooooh. We wait and se...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

These plywood, disposable boats have never been seaworthy much less safe. Thailand boat builders mus...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Every country in world has provisions for bail, regardless of the charge. The principle being that ...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Proff. K. Try living in the Sahara or Australia. What are your plans for the water situation? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Harvey Law Corporation
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019

 