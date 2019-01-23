Iron Chef Thailand winner tantalises your taste buds at JW Marriott

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is honoured to bring chef Prasertchai Trongvanichnam, also known as Chef Jack, Chef de Cuisine of Flavors restau­rant at Renaissance Bang­kok Ratchaprasong Hotel, to Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 January 2019, 11:00AM

Chef Jack recently won the prestig­ious title of ‘Iron Chef Thailand’ after appearing on the television competi­tion. The award-winning chef is ready to excite the palates of diners with his exceptional modern Thai dishes at an upcoming Marriott guest chef’s pop-up event ‘Thai Tapas with a Modern Twist’ which is taking place from Feb 4-7 at Ginja Taste restaurant and Ginja Cook cooking school.

The programmes for the extraordi­nary cooking and dining experience are as follows:

Feb 4-7 from 6pm:

Tantalise your taste buds with a mouth­watering Thai tapas with a modern twist. Select either the six or 10-course set menu created by chef Jack, the Iron Chef Thailand champion.

The Thai tapas dégustation menu fea­tures stunning dishes revolving around the theme of molecular gastronomy and there’s a story behind each course. The sampling menu includes: ceviche-flamed tuna topped with coconut drops, lemon­grass and onion powder and mint gel; 24-hour sous-vide black Angus (grass-fed) short ribs, massaman crusted and coconut gnocchi; truffle potato in mush­room dust and pumpkin purée; crispy pork belly, steamed kale, turnip and chili pesto; and butterfly pea granita, to name a few.

A dinner is not complete without des­serts. Chef Jack offers a choice of chili and chocolate sphere with pineapple tex­tures or mango sticky rice.

Attendance to the event costs B2,800++ per person for the six-course set menu and B3,500++ per person for the 10-course set menu.

The Iron Chef Thailand winner’s à la carte menu is also available at Ginja Taste, JW Marriott Phuket’s Thai res­taurant.

Feb 5 from 11am-2pm:

Chef Jack will hold a live cooking dem­onstration at Ginja Cook followed by a three-course Thai molecular tapas menu. Highlights include: miang kam foie gras; tom yum espuma; and inked barramun­di and sea grape seaweed. This intimate cooking class is limited to just 10 seats.

Price is B2,400++ per person for food only.

For more information or for reservations, kindly contact the Food & Beverage din­ing experience team.

Tel +66 (0)76 338 000

Email: fbdiningexperience@marriottho­tels.com