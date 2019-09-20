Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman

PHUKET: An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for Norwegian national Roger Bullman, who has absconded without warning from police in Phuket after failing to present him self in court to face a manslaughter charge for the death of British tourist Amiptal Bajaj at a Phuket resort late last month.

homicidedeathcrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 September 2019, 03:39PM

Norwegian Roger Bullman, 53, now an international fugitive wanted on an Interpol Red Notice, as photographed by Karon Police on Aug 21 this year. Photo: Karon Police

Karon Chief Police Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun told The Phuket News today (Sept 20), “I sent the request on Tuesday (Sept 17), and I received confirmation that the Red Notice had been issued this afternoon.”

“We have already issued a wanted notice to every police station in the country. At this stage we do not know his whereabouts.

“We have checked with Immigration, and there are no records that he has left the country through an official checkpoint, but we asked for the Red Notice as we are now concerned that he may have left the country illegally,” Col Prawit said.

“Any persons who believe they have sen him can contact me directly at 080-890 6785,” Col Prawit added.

Col Prawit has yet to explain why his officers ignored serving an arrest warrant for Bullman after he failed to present himself in court on Sept 2.

“We are looking for him. We are doing our job now,” was all Col Prawit would say when speaking with The Phuket News last Friday (Sept 13). (See story here.)

Bullman faces charges of manslaughter over the death of Mr Bajaj at the Centara Grand Resort on Aug 21.

Now an international fugitive, Bullman, 53, admitted to choking Mr Bajaj with a restraint hold amid a fight that started over Bullman making too much noise at his hotel room, but he maintained that killing Mr Bajaj was accidental. (See story here.)

Bullmam was released on bail by the Phuket Provincial Court after he was arraigned, despite a formal request by Karon Police to deny him the opportunity to be freed on bail. (See story here.)

At the time of his disappearance, Bullman faced a charge of trespass by an act of violence, which if he is found guilty of will incur a sentence of up to five years in jail or a fine of up to B10,000, or both.

He had also been charged with manslaughter, defined under the Thai Criminal Code as causing the death of a person by inflicting injury upon the body of such person without intent to cause death.

If apprehended, and guilty of manslaughter, Mr Bullman is to face a punishment of three to 15 years imprisonment.