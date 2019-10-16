InterContinental Phuket Resort to welcome top UK chef Jeff Tan for four-day residency

InterContinental Phuket Resort will welcome top UK Chef Jeff Tan to Pinto, the resort’s casual farm-to-table dining restaurant, for an exclusive four-day residency from October 29 to November 1.

Dining

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 October 2019, 03:36PM

The first in a series of internationally renowned culinary showcases, Chef Tan will introduce a taste of modern Chinese cuisine, further amplifying Pinto’s international offering of gourmet comfort food to greater heights.

One of the UK’s most celebrated Asian chefs, Malaysian-born Chef Tan's illustrious career includes the position of head chef at award-winning Hakkasan Mayfair in London. Hakkasan is renowned for its modern Chinese cuisine and inspiring mixology. During Chef Tan’s three-year reign as head chef, the restaurant was awarded a coveted Michelin star.

Chef Tan currently owns Soho Vietnamese Tapas and Wine restaurant, Viet Food and Viet Lounge as well as Go Viet which was listed in the 2020 edition of the Michelin Guide.

“To be able to showcase my cooking style, mixing my Asian heritage together with my Western experience as a chef, at the brand new InterContinental Phuket is an absolute privilege,” said Chef Tan. “It will be the first time I am coming to Phuket to showcase my fusion cuisine, and I look forward to immersing myself in the island’s beautiful culture and flavourful gastronomy.”

“We are delighted to host Chef Jeff Tan as the first of many celebrated international guest chefs at InterContinental Phuket Resort,” added the resort's General Manager Bjorn Courage. “A highlight on the island’s gastronomic calendar, we believe that Chef Tan’s take on modern Chinese cuisine will be heartily welcomed by our guests and the local foodie community. We are committed to establishing ourselves as a leading destination for both fine and casual dining,”

Chef Tan’s innovative and flavourful tasting menu with beverage pairing will be presented at the resort's signature Asian restaurant Pinto, styled after Phuket Old Town’s quirky shophouse eateries. For four days only, Chef Jeff’s tasting menu will be served during lunch and dinner (except lunch on 29 October), and is priced at B2,200++ for food only and B3,950++ with beverage pairing.

First up is an ode to a classic Chinese starter, a lobster salsa with Szechuan dressing, a unique appetiser encompassing fresh, modern touches.

The premium fresh abalone with double-boiled corn-fed chicken soup, a quintessential Chinese-style dish, will be served next.

For the main course, guests can choose from three delectable options: Chilean seabass grilled with chef’s saucing; spring crab rice with ginger; or lamb chop in Mongolian style.

Ending the meal on a high, dessert is a delightful coconut almond tea and crystal lemongrass.

Lunch is served from 12-3pm. Dinner is served from 6-8pm. For reservations and enquiries, contact InterContinental Phuket Resort at icphuket.info@ihg.com