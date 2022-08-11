Inferno pub death toll rises

CHON BURI: The death toll from the fire at Moutain B pub in Chon Buri province rose by one, to 17, yesterday (Aug 11).

By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 August 2022, 09:00AM

The exterior of the fire-gutted Mountain B pub after the blaze on Aug 5, in Sattahip district, Chon Buri. Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation

The latest fatality was a navy squadron leader, reports the Bangkok Post. Cdr Phalitdet Soomngern, 40, was pronounced dead at Siriraj Hospital, media reported. He was the leader of Fleet 201 at Wing 2 of the Naval Aviation Division in Rayong province. His family had earlier sought blood donations to support him during surgery at the hospital. Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, caught fire about 1am last Friday. Sixteen other injured people remain in hospitals. Many have extensive burns and are dependent on ventilators. The death toll had increased to 16 on Wednesday.