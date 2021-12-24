Indoor venues may now serve alcohol until 1am for New Year celebrations

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet has now confirmed that indoor venues hosting New Year celebrations on Dec 31 may serve alcohol until 1am.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 03:35PM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong announced the news earlier today (Dec 24). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The confirmation came today in a poste online by Radio Thailand Phuket, which has become the main broadcaster of the Phuket COVID-19 situation morning briefing sessions.

According to the report, Vice Governor Pichet “revealed that the resolution of the latest Phuket Communicable Disease Committee meeting agreed that the New Year’s Eve night on December 31, 2021 [vendors] can sell or drink alcoholic beverages in the shop until 01.00 a.m. on January 1, 2022, increasing the time from the original 2 hours.”

The news follows V/Gov Pichet only yesterday announcing that under a directive from Bangkok all indoor venues were allowed to serve alcohol on New Year’s Eve only until 11pm.

As of today (Dec 24), that no longer applies. Both indoor and outdoor venues hosting New Year celebrations across Phuket may now serve alcohol until 1am.

V/Gov Pichet also confirmed that the official “Amazing Thailand Countdown @Phuket”, to be held at Saphan Hin, will go ahead.

Phuket City Municipality has established rigorous preventive measures, V/Gov Pichet said.

All participants must be able to prove that they have been vaccinated with full courses of vaccination doses, and they must present test ATK or RT-PCR results issued within 72 hours of attending the event confirming they have tested negative for COVID-19, he explained.

“However, if those who wish to attend the event do not have the results of the COVID-19 test, there will be a service point near the event area which will cost 200 baht per person,” he said.

“In addition, those who attend the event must register through the QueQ application in order to limit the number of participants [attending the event at any one time]. It is expected that there will be more than 3,000 people present for the countdown.

“There will be both Thai and foreign artists. including a display of more than 20,000 fireworks accompanying the set of songs ‘Wonderful happiness Andaman Pearls ‘ to celebrate New Year 2022,” he said.