Indian cuisine comes to Kata Sea Breeze Resort and The SIS Kata Phuket

Kata Sea Breeze Resort and The SIS Kata Phuket have announced their partnership with a university in New Delhi, India and will be welcoming chef apprentices to come and teach their Thai chefs the methods and exotic flavours of Indian cuisine.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 03:52PM

Chef apprentices from New Delhi will be showing the resort's Thai chefs the ropes of Indian cuisine.

Both resorts are now able to offer great “tastes of incredible India” set menus for their guests and will feature a selection of these dishes at their weekly DJ pool party. Breakfast buffets will have an exciting Indian dish added, too.

Chef Yha and Chef Pond are excited to have welcomed Chef Ratan to join the team and look forward to some mouth-watering culinary expeditions of Indian cuisine which they trust all guests will enjoy.