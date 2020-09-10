Inaugural Thailand Plant-Based Food Awards open for voting

“Sometimes helping the planet can seem like an impossible task.’

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 September 2020, 09:31AM

“As individuals, we know that we should use less plastic, we know we should drive and fly less, buy locally and waste less.

“But the single biggest measure we can take to reduce environmental pollution, water usage and deforestation, is to eat more plant-based foods.”

These are the words of Root The Future, a Thailand based sustainability organisation that is on a very serious mission to reduce environmental impact by assessing and changing what we eat.

Their aim is to grow the plant-based and sustaniability movement in Thailand by producing video content that promotes the diversity of plant-based food.

“Eating plant-based is the single biggest way we can reduce our environmental impact and we want to get this message out to the world,” commented Joanna Broomfield, co-founder of Root The Future.

“Our ultimate goal is to save the world by changing what is on our plates. And to create a change within our food systems by advocating for more sustainable business practices,” Joanna added.

The group recently launched Thailand’s first Plant-Based Food Awards which will include restaurants based in Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

The winners will be announced on World Food Day (Oct 16th) to coincide with the vegetarian festival and featured in a full page spread in the Bangkok Post that same day.

“The winners list be a great resource for those who want to eat more plant-based food,” said Joanna.

“We hope this will expose delicious plant-based food to festival participants that may not have otherwise known about it, maybe even leading to these people choosing more plant-based options in the future.”

Voting opened on Aug 30th and runs until Oct 4th. The campaign is completely non-profit and free to participate for any business or restaurant in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket that have one or more plant-based options.

Vouchers worth B5000 will also be given away to five lucky voters.

The Root The Future awards launch video has seen several prominent figures help raise awareness and spread the plant-based and sustainability message via various social media platforms to their significant legions of followers. This includes:

Warattha Imraporn 915k followers

Noon Siraphun 237k followers

Top Pipat 65k followers

Pun Pun 7.4 million followers

Giada 48.2k followers

Tachaya 414k followers

More information on the Root The Future’s Plant-Based Food Awards and the broader objectives of the organisation can be found here.