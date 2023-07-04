Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’

PHUKET: More than 500 people immediately found gainful employment at the ‘Job Expo Phuket 2023’ held at the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road late last month, with a total of nearly 30,000 people actively engaged with the event, Pichit Singthongkam, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, has revealed.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 July 2023, 09:26AM

Pichit Singthongkam, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office. Photo: PR Phuket

More than 80 companies took part in the two-day job fair, held on June 23-24, with more than 5,000 vacancies available, noted Vocational Education Commission Secretary-General Suthep Chitayawong, who presided over the job fair’s opening ceremony.

In total, 27,233 people actively engaged in the job search service as a result of the job fair, Mr Pichit explained.

Of those, 6,251 people applied for jobs and interviewed directly with business operators, and 542 people were expected to work immediately, Mr Pichit said.

“In addition, 87 elderly and disabled people participated in the event, and 520 people applied for jobs abroad.

“There were 3,975 people who applied for jobs through the website, 9,838 people participated in activities promoting self-employment and 11,144 people visited the exhibition,” he added.

“Job Expo Phuket 2023 was held in response to the needs of the people who want to have a job after the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to improve the quality of life of all groups of people, including the general public, new graduates, people with disabilities and the elderly.

“The aim was to have more people find employment, and we consider that we have been successful beyond the set goals,” Mr Pichit noted.





