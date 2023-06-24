More than 5,000 jobs on offer at ‘Job Expo 2023’

PHUKET: More than 5,000 jobs are on offer at the ‘Job Expo Phuket 2023’ being held at the Lan Lom area of the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 11:12AM

More than 80 companies are taking part in the job fair, noted Suthep Chitayawong, Secretary-General at the Office of the Vocational Education Commission, who presided over the job fair’s opening ceremony yesterday (June 23). The two-day job fair concludes today (June 24).

Also present for the grand opening of the job fair were Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod,

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour Wannarat Srisuksai, Department of Employment Deputy Director-General Santi Nantasuwan and Pailin Jindamaneeporn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Skill Development.

The aim of the job fair is to “create jobs, create careers and enhance the quality of life that is stable, and to support sustainable employment,” Dr Suthep said.

“Job Expo 2023 is being held to support government policies, stimulate the domestic economy and to serve the needs of people who want to have a job, and have a career to make money for themselves, after the COVID-19 situation,” Dr Suthep said.

The fair aims to help provide “stable and sustainable improvement of the quality of life for all target groups of people, namely the general public, and including new graduates, people with disabilities and the elderly,” he said.

The event includes stalls where companies can explain vacancies to job seekers and even interview candidates. The event also features career advice counsellors and a ‘world career exhibition’ in the tourism and hospitality sector. People can apply to work abroad and receive firsthand advice from people working in specific industries.

“It’s a time saver and reduces costs for both parties, and also lets us know the demands of the labour market,” Dr Suthep said.

“Job seekers have the opportunity to improve their job application skills and techniques and receive career guidance services. The right career advice can prepare them to develop knowledge and skills for workers so they have higher potential in order to prepare to enter the labour market effectively,” he added.

“This will help promote employment, reduce unemployment and reduce the shortage of certain types of labour. It also helps promote independent occupations that are in the interests and needs of the new generation,” he said.