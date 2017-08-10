Thursday 10 August 2017, 04:48PM
"“The US reaction seems to suggest it is putting more importance on the North Korea problem than the human rights issue in Thailand,” Prof Su...(Read More)
The PM has 3 submarines coming (a deterrent he calls them) at a cost of 36 billion baht and they will keep those pesky North Koreans out!...(Read More)
MartinK...so, based on your faulty reasoning, what you are telling us is that the 44% increase in tourist numbers, are merely transiting passengers, b...(Read More)
Jor12 yes it does matter. Using overall Thai tourist numbers provides no proof that local numbers are up, it is statistcally speaking irrelevant. Ther...(Read More)
As Mr. Barnett suggests it would not be unusual for this case to be appealed. However, it should be noted that this is not a case where a jury or even...(Read More)
Discover Thainess...does it matter? The point is there has been an increase of 44% from the previous year, not a decline or remaining static, as has b...(Read More)
Jor 12, Spider's comment was specific to Phuket. Your stats are for Thailand. ...(Read More)
Joe12@ OK, thank you Joe12 then a learn some thing to day :)
...(Read More)
@Jor12, there was also a mass exodus before 2016 when the rouble crashed. Russian arrivals are indeed increasing. I wonder if they are back to their l...(Read More)
Timothy...nope, as I said, there is "no report" of attempts to recover it. There probably is by the NACC, which is not on their website, so ...(Read More)