The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Jobs
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

HR Manager

Thursday 10 August 2017, 04:48PM

HR Manager

Contact details
Person : Piyaporn
Phone : 0984800439
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Govt won’t be pushed on North Korea

"“The US reaction seems to suggest it is putting more importance on the North Korea problem than the human rights issue in Thailand,” Prof Su...(Read More)

Govt won’t be pushed on North Korea

The PM has 3 submarines coming (a deterrent he calls them) at a cost of 36 billion baht and they will keep those pesky North Koreans out!...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

MartinK...so, based on your faulty reasoning, what you are telling us is that the 44% increase in tourist numbers, are merely transiting passengers, b...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Jor12 yes it does matter. Using overall Thai tourist numbers provides no proof that local numbers are up, it is statistcally speaking irrelevant. Ther...(Read More)

Phuket's Rawai Mayor waiting on ‘express instructions’ from court for Eva Beach

As Mr. Barnett suggests it would not be unusual for this case to be appealed. However, it should be noted that this is not a case where a jury or even...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Discover Thainess...does it matter? The point is there has been an increase of 44% from the previous year, not a decline or remaining static, as has b...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Jor 12, Spider's comment was specific to Phuket. Your stats are for Thailand. ...(Read More)

Russian consulate planned for Phuket

Joe12@ OK, thank you Joe12 then a learn some thing to day :) ...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

@Jor12, there was also a mass exodus before 2016 when the rouble crashed. Russian arrivals are indeed increasing. I wonder if they are back to their l...(Read More)

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Timothy...nope, as I said, there is "no report" of attempts to recover it. There probably is by the NACC, which is not on their website, so ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.