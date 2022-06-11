Hospital faces police probe over baby’s broken arm

PHUKET: The parents of the newborn girl who suffered a broken arm while in care at Vachira Phuket Hospital have filed a formal complaint with police to pursue charges.

healthpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 June 2022, 02:48PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The parents, mother Atchara Chantrat and father Chakkrit Nimnoo, filed the formal complaint at Phuket City police Station yesterday (June 10).

Lt Col Ying Chittiwa Thanavitwilas, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Phuket City Police, received the complaint.

Mr Chakkrit explained that only a statement of the incident was entered into the daily record at Phuket City Police on Tuesday (June 7), asking for the hospital to answer their requests for an explanation as to how their daughter’s arm was broken. It was not a formal complaint, he said.

The formal complaint filed yesterday followed Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, joined by a team of doctors and nurses, holding a press conference at the hospital on Wednesday ‒ after the parents brought the matter to the attention of the police.

Dr Weerasak apologised for the incident and explained that the breaking of the newborn’s arm was likely due to the way the baby had been swaddled, with handling of the baby in accordance with standard procedures likely leading to the breaking of the arm.

However, Dr Weerasak did not admit any responsibility of the hospital for the injury to the infant, and did not name any person responsible for the broken arm.

Mr Chakkrit yesterday said he and Ms Atchara were not satisfied with the hospital’s response.

“The hospital is taking responsibility only for the cost of treatment [for the broken arm], but no responsibility for the person responsible. We do not know who that person is yet, so we decided to file a complaint for breaking the law,” he said.

“The hospital has set up a committee to investigate this matter, but has not specified a date for announcing the results [of the investigation]. Therefore, outside agencies, such as the police, Ombudsman’s Office and the media among others are encouraged to come and help check on this as well,” he added.

“Right now we are stressed and worried about our daughter. Will the broken arm present difficulties later in the future? Will it return to the way it was before? Because when she was born, everything was normal.

“We would like to know the results of the hospital’s work on who broke the child’s arm. Therefore came to file this complaint to encourage Vachira Phuket Hospital to work faster, because it feels like the hospital is hiding something and we have no confidence in the hospital,” Mr Chakkrit said.

“We must agree that she [his daughter] receives full treatment for her arm, but I really hope this is the last time we deal with the hospital. I want the person responsible to be accountable according to the law,” he said.