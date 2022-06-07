Tengoku
Parents plea for answers from hospital over newborn’s broken arm

PHUKET: Parents of a 15-day-old newborn have filed a police complaint to force doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital to explain how their newborn girl suffered a broken arm while in care at the hospital after the mother was allowed to return home.

healthpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 7 June 2022, 05:14PM

The parents at Phuket City Police Station today (June 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The parents, who have asked to be named, today (June 7) filed a complaint with Phuket City Police, received by Lt Col Ying Chittiwa Thanavitwilas, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Phuket City Police.

In their complaint the parents reported that their daughter was born at the hospital on May 23. However, the newborn girl had breathing difficulties. The daughter was required to stay at the hospital, where an x-ray confirmed she had amniotic fluid in the lungs.

The child had no other health concerns. The mother was allowed to leave the hospital on May 26, but her daughter had to remain in care at the hospital and was put on a ventilator.

The parents visited their daughter last Monday (May 31), as she was still on a ventilator.

When the couple returned to visit their daughter yesterday (June 6), a nurse pointed out to them that their baby was unable to raise her left arm.

An x-ray confirmed the baby’s left arm was broken, but the x-ray taken soon after birth showed that the baby’s arm had suffered no fractures at all.

Brightview Center

The parents asked doctors at the hospital, but received no answer as to what had caused the broken arm.

The parents had continued to ask for answers, but the attending doctor said that an executive meeting had to be held before the doctor was able to give an answer.

Not satisfied with the response, the parents filed their complaint today in order for the hospital to provide an explanation.

The parents today said they just wanted to know what had happened to their child.

Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, today confirmed he ahd been informed of the situation.

“At this time, all relevant officers who care for children are in the process of meeting, including orthopedic physicians, to trace the root cause and will give a press conference on June 8 [tomorrow] at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” Dr Weerasak said.

