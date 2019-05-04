Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

His Majesty the King performs first royal function, promises prosperity

THAILAND: His Majesty performed his first royal function this afternoon (May 4) after being crowned by granting an audience for royal family members and other dignitaries.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 May 2019, 05:59PM

His Majesty the King grants an audience to royal family members and other distinguished guests at the Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. Photo: TV Pool/Public Relations Department

His Majesty the King grants an audience to royal family members and other distinguished guests at the Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. Photo: TV Pool/Public Relations Department

The King hosted the audience in what was his first function at the Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace hours after he was formally crowned. (Read more here).

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn represented the royal family members in delivering a speech on their behalf. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke on behalf of the cabinet, armed forces, civil servants and the public. Privy councillors also attended the function.

Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, the president of the National Legislative Assembly, represented the legislative branch and Supreme Court president Cheep Jullamon spoke for the judicial branch. All paid homage to the King on the occasion of his coronation.

Diplomats and other foreign dignitaries were invited to the audience.

Laguna Golf Phuket

HRH Princess Sirindhorn commended the King for his kingship and promised loyalty to His Majesty: “On behalf of the royal family members, we are determined to show loyalty and perform our best for the Chakri Dynasty,” she said.

The King, in his return message, invited all people to perform to the best of their ability to help the country and pledged further prosperity for Thailand.

His Majesty formally designated Queen Suthida as Her Majesty the Queen after he completed the coronation rites on Saturday morning.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Merit-making ceremony held at Wat Phra Thong to pay respect to His Majesty the King
King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned Rama X of Thailand
Royal Coronation: The Royal Regalia
Royal Coronation: The Royal Coronation Emblem, the Mark of Royalty
Royal Coronation: Sacred waters
Royal Coronation: Ancient ceremony steeped in tradition
His Majesty the King grants royal pardon to categories of convicts ahead of coronation
History preserved: Rare footage gives glimpse into the royal coronation of King Rama VII
Royal Coronation: Official program of main ceremonies
Phuket to hold public events for Royal Coronation
Bangkok up in lights for Royal Coronation
More than 150,000 to attend ceremonies
The myth of Mae Phosop, rice goddess of Thailand
Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%

 

Phuket community
Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Taxi- and Minivan drivers have a commercial driving license by thai law. When these drivers are invo...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

They need to build a pipeline from the huge dam in Surat tani to Phuket to fix this ongoing water pr...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Please hang the cables a bit higher so the trucks can pass under! Thanks, Horst...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

Instead of dealing with the core issue lets deport him. It isn't as if the authorities didn'...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

Farang will never win a case against Thai people......(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

I wonder if the land-lord has been paying the property tax... 10% of the rental income, and declared...(Read More)

Power outage in Cherng Talay

Thailand 4.0...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Another result of allowing untrained fools to drive whatever the hell kind of vehicle they want. A ...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

What is that for nonsense that container trucks, cement trucks, water tankers and that kind of heavy...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

.."Until the situation is resolved?'... What a cheap charlie talk. Why they not just sa...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ride 4 Kids 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor

 