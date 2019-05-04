THAILAND: His Majesty performed his first royal function this afternoon (May 4) after being crowned by granting an audience for royal family members and other dignitaries.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 May 2019, 05:59PM

His Majesty the King grants an audience to royal family members and other distinguished guests at the Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. Photo: TV Pool/Public Relations Department

The King hosted the audience in what was his first function at the Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace hours after he was formally crowned. (Read more here).

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn represented the royal family members in delivering a speech on their behalf. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke on behalf of the cabinet, armed forces, civil servants and the public. Privy councillors also attended the function.

Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, the president of the National Legislative Assembly, represented the legislative branch and Supreme Court president Cheep Jullamon spoke for the judicial branch. All paid homage to the King on the occasion of his coronation.

Diplomats and other foreign dignitaries were invited to the audience.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn commended the King for his kingship and promised loyalty to His Majesty: “On behalf of the royal family members, we are determined to show loyalty and perform our best for the Chakri Dynasty,” she said.

The King, in his return message, invited all people to perform to the best of their ability to help the country and pledged further prosperity for Thailand.

His Majesty formally designated Queen Suthida as Her Majesty the Queen after he completed the coronation rites on Saturday morning.