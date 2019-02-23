THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

His Majesty sends flowers to Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang

KRABI: The King of Thailand has sent a bouquet of flowers and a gift basket to the 5-year-old Finnish boy Eemi Nikula attacked by a pack of stay dogs in Krabi earlier this week.

Saturday 23 February 2019, 02:02PM

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

Representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup came to Krabi to visit Eemi Nikula this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Krabi PR Department

The symbols of Royal support were handed to Eemi by the official representative of the Royal Palace Capt Khumsup Aeimsri this morning (Feb 23) at Krabi Nakharin International Hospital, where the boy receives treatment.

Capt Khumsup's visit followed visits from Krabi Governor, local officials and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Krabi PR Department reports that Eemi's condition keeps improving, the boy's wounds are recovering well and the doctors had not found any traces of infection. This morning the boy was already strong enough to sit on his bed. It is expected that he will be able to leave the hospital in one ore two days.

The attack on Eemi happened at about 6:30pm last Wednesday (Feb 20) at Ao Nang Beach. A pack of dogs attacked the boy when he went to the sea to wash sand off himself before leaving the beach his his father and brother.

Eemi's father ran to intervene and with the help of people nearby manged to get the pack away from Eemi, though the dogs followed him while he was carrying the boy to safety. In the end, local people chased the dogs away (read here).

In the attack Eemi suffered scratches and bites to his torso, back and buttocks and a wound about five centimetres long on his right calf. The most dangerous wound was a bite to his neck near his Adam’s apple.

More than 20 dogs have been already rounded up at Ao Nang Beach following the attack on Eemi (read here).

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“They will be held for 30 days for owners to come and collect them and to observe their condition to make sure they don’t have rabies,” Junelachat Junelaphet, a veterinarian with Krabi Provincial Livestock Office, told The Phuket News.

“All of the dogs will be sterilised and vaccinated against rabies, we will find a new home for any dogs that are not claimed,” he added.

It is still not clear if (or how often) similar attacks happened at Ao Nang before.

“Ao Nang Beach and Hat Noppharat Thara - Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park are popular tourist areas, and this is the first time we have had stray dogs hurting tourists, but we must take quick action to prevent it from happening again,” said Pankum Kittithornkul, Chief Administration Officer (Palad) at the Ao Nang Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

Meanwhile, Sombat Boonerit, village headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Ao Nang Moo 2, which includes the beach area where the attack happened, said that dogs at the Ao Nang beach area had often bitten tourists.

“We had previously notified the District Office and relevant departments, but they still cannot solve the problem,” Mr Sombat added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi
Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild
Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach
Warning issued after 30 tourists stung by jellyfish at Patong Beach
Australia kills four sharks after tourist attacks
Hua Hin completes laying shark net off beach
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches
More Phuket monkeys to be sterilised next month
DNA tests on Phuket’s ‘beach croc’ to take two weeks
Phuket Opinion: Catching a sight-seeing croc
Phuket croc caught after 11-day hunt
Search for Phuket croc turns to Bang Tao estuaries, reward offered
Traps set at Bang Tao as croc tracks found
Swimming at Phuket beaches still allowed, confirms lifeguards

 

Phuket community
B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The picture says it all. 3 kids on a bike with no helmets and presumably no license (they don't ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Way to set an example and actually improve road safety RTP... not. Spurious charges like this only s...(Read More)

Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital

Whatever the condition of more than 20 dogs is, they should never be allowed to be again at the beac...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

See the photo: 3 thai girls on 1 motorbike, no helmets, probably without driving license. And talki...(Read More)

Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law

Well, a lot of tumbling new rules/laws/bla bla's. contradicting in everything, so, nothing will...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Correct application of the law. If you're too lazy to look at the road and what you or others i...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, you are always talking about how you don't want Thailand to be a Nanny state. Now you are p...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

When will the Thai government stop taking orders from other governments and foreign organizations su...(Read More)

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

8 Years? You call that justice? I think a bullet in the back of the head would have been a more a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Dek, your comment makes no sense. Snakes not attack people when they are not provocated and feel the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 