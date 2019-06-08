PHUKET: Disaster officials have repeated their warning for people to beware minor flash floods and landslips amid the heavy rain that has fallen on the island today (June 8).

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning follows a large tree falling onto power lines along Damrong Rd in Phuket Town this afternoon after the ground became too water-sodden for it s to hold it upright.

The tree fell at about 4pm. Emergency workers were quick to respond, with the road now cleared to for traffic.

The warning today follows the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) issuing an advisory on Thursday, warning of the possibility of flooding and landslides in Thepkrasattri subdistrict, Thalang.

Overnight before Friday, the area was hit with 84.5mm of rain over 16 hours.

“People should be very careful and officials should be on 24-hour standby to assist in case of any incidents,” said Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung in issuing the warning. (See story here.)

Since 7am this morning, the Thai Meteorological Department has recorded some 140mm of rainfall soaking the area around Phuket International Airport.

During the same period, the TMD recorded 44.6mm of rainfall across Phuket Town. (See here.)

More rain and isolated thundershowers are forecast for the rest of the coming week. (See here.)