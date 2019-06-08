Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Heavy rains fell tree, disaster officials repeat warning

PHUKET: Disaster officials have repeated their warning for people to beware minor flash floods and landslips amid the heavy rain that has fallen on the island today (June 8).

Saturday 8 June 2019, 05:36PM

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning came as a large tree fell onto power lines on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Police

The warning follows a large tree falling onto power lines along Damrong Rd in Phuket Town this afternoon after the ground became too water-sodden for it s to hold it upright.

The tree fell at about 4pm. Emergency workers were quick to respond, with the road now cleared to for traffic.

The warning today follows the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) issuing an advisory on Thursday, warning of the possibility of flooding and landslides in Thepkrasattri subdistrict, Thalang.

Overnight before Friday, the area was hit with 84.5mm of rain over 16 hours.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

“People should be very careful and officials should be on 24-hour standby to assist in case of any incidents,” said Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung in issuing the warning. (See story here.)

Since 7am this morning, the Thai Meteorological Department has recorded some 140mm of rainfall soaking the area around Phuket International Airport.

During the same period, the TMD recorded 44.6mm of rainfall across Phuket Town. (See here.)

More rain and isolated thundershowers are forecast for the rest of the coming week. (See here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket surf danger: the calm before the storm
Phuket warned of a week of heavy storms
Surin Islands national park closes early due to weather
Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins
Phuket braces for stormy weekend as weather warning issued
Second fire in three days breaks out in Rawai
Wildfire contained at Phromthep Cape, fire warning re-issued
TMD issues nationwide thunderstorm warning
Rawai firefighters warn of wildfires
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out
Pollution puts Bangkok on red alert as rain makers deployed
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes

 

Phuket community
Patong fire beside hotel contained, skills from annual drill put to test

Firemen put out a fire which is what they are trained to do- how is this news?...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Winner for May still no E Mail about Prize?...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

In Thailand the same is happening like in the eigthies in Spain, later in Greece and Turkey…. the ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Universal research shows that tourists patronize businesses that are clean, safe and good value. Mo...(Read More)

TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism

Really?...(Read More)

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 traffic announcement

There are marathons allover the globe.Probably all of them causing some inconvenience for residents...(Read More)

Prawit orders weapon sweep

What a confusing high level Army top brass bla bla. 1 general talks about discovered weapons are fro...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Lots of crying, supports thoughts TAT tourist figures can't be true about Phuket. Anyway, times...(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

Looks like AMLO is going to pay more for wreck storage than it ever will earn from selling. Amazing!...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

So the Golden Goose is slowly biting its own backside. Son nam Na. pay your taxes just like people i...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Baan and Beyond
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 