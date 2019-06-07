THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Disaster officials warn of flood, landslide dangers in Thalang

PHUKET: Officials have warned of potential flooding and landslides in Thalang after heavy rain fell on the area in the north of Phuket for 16 hours last night (June 6).

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 June 2019, 11:29AM

Officials have warned of potential flooding and landslides in Thalang.

Officials have warned of potential flooding and landslides in Thalang.

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung said yesterday, “The Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) received a notice from the Royal Irrigation Department: Office of Water Management and Hydrology in Surat Thani yesterday at 4:36pm warning of the possibility of flooding and landslides in Thepkrasattri subdistrict.

“Last night the area was hit with 84.5mm of rain over 16 hours. People should be very careful and officials should be on 24-hour standby to assist in case of any incidents.

V/Gov Prakob highlighted Moo 8 Ban Pusompan and Moo 3 Ban Rieng in Thepkrasattri subdistrict as being high risk areas at present.

“Please keep an eye on weather reports, and in case of emergency, people can call 076-218444,” V/Gov Prakob said.

 

 

Kurt | 07 June 2019 - 13:58:10 

What are the Officers of Department of Disaster PREVENTION and Mitigation doing more than just warning people?  Like to read about their Anticipation PREVENTION skills & doings in that line.  For just warning people we not need them. Would be interesting too to know who in dangerous zones actually read their warning.  And than? What is next?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

