Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief

PHUKET: The heavy rains that lashed the island earlier this week have done little to help replenish the island’s main reservoirs, Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad had told The Phuket News.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 14 May 2020, 11:00AM

The water level at Bang Neow Dum reservoir is still very, very low. Photo: PWA

Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad led an inspection of Bang Neow Dum reservoir on Tuesday (May 12). Photo: PWA

“If the heavy rains continued for three to five more days, we would have enough to start drawing more water from the reservoirs,” he said.

However, despite the recent heavy rains, Bang Wad reservoir, the island’s main reservoir, yesterday (May 13) contained less water than it did a week ago.

The reservoir yesterday contained 0.376mn cubic metres, or just 3.7%, of its 10.2mn-plus m3 capacity. On May 7 the reservoir contained 371,000 cubic metres of water – 4% of its capacity.

Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, has enjoyed an increase of 2,000m3 on the 0.529mn m3 recorded last week. Yesterday it was recorded as containing 0.531mn m3 of water, or about 7.3% of its 7.2mn m3 capacity.

Meanwhile, Klong Kata reservoir yesterday contained a relatively healthy 0.428mn m3, or 9.9%, of its 4.32mn-plus m3 capacity, according to PWA records.

Although the annual rainy season is just beginning, until more heavy rains arrive the PWA will continue to rely on private water sources to supply what water it can, Mr Graisorn said.

However, even the private sources the PWA has been relying on are running low, he explained.

Mr Graisorn led an inspection of the Bang Neow Dum reservoir and the Jea-Sa canal in Cherng Talay on Tuesday (May 12) to assess if any water could be pumped from the reservoir to the Jea-Sa canal in Cherng Talay to help boost water supply to the area.

Joining the inspection were Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office Chief Sophon Thongsai, Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot and other officials.

“We will start taking some water, about 4,800m3 per day, from Bang Neow Dum next week to supply local people in the area,” Mr Graisorn confirmed.

“It is necessary to do this because the water from private sources is limited for now,” he said.