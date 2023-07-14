Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), located near Phuket airport, has issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rain from tomorrow through Tuesday (July 15-18).

weatherSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2023 02:39 PM

The weather warning, singed by the center’s Director Wirote Lewcharoenthrap earlier today (July 14), cautioned local resident to beware “Heavy rains and strong wind waves" during the weekend and the beginning of the next week.

Mr Wirote warned of heavy rain throughout the whole region, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves in the Andaman Sea during July 15-18 are forecast to reach up to two to three metres high, and over three metres in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution, and avoid thundershower areas. Small boats should keep ashore. People are urged to beware severe conditions and monitor further weather announcements, Mr Wirote added.

Of note, Phuket will be hosting to large sporting events this Sunday (July 16). The sixth ’Rawai Mini-Marathon’ will be held in the morning in the south of Phuket while the inaugural ’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ will be held in Mai Khao on the afternoon. Both family-friendly events are expected to attract hundreds of participants.