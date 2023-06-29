333 at the beach
333 at the beach
Rawai charity run confirmed

MARATHON: Organisers confirmed yesterday (June 28) that this year’s mini marathon in Rawai will take place on Sunday, July 16 and funds raised from the race will go towards the purchase of an ambulance for Chalong Hospital.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 June 2023, 02:00PM

The announcement for the annual event, now in its sixth year, took place at a press conference held yesterday by Rawai Municipality and Andaman Rotary Club at Central Festival Mall in Kathu. The press conference was overseen by Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos, who was joined by fellow minicipal council members.

“The ‘6th Rawai Mini Marathon’ will be held around Nai Harn Lake on Sunday, July 16, starting at 6am,” Mr Solos confirmed.

“The run aims to raise funds via sponsorship of participants to enable a charitable donation be made towards the purchase of a new ambulance for Chalong Hospital,” he added.

The race will be classified into three types, Mr Solos explained. “The Mini Marathon will cover a distance of 12.7 kilometres where runners will pass by Rawai beach. The Fun Run will cover a distance of 4.5km past the windmill viewpoint area near Nai Harn Beach and the Family VIP category will be 2km long, incorporating a walking-running combo around Nai Harn public park for teams of up to three people.”

Those interested in participating can apply from now until July 7, 2023, and can do so in person at the Education Division of the Rawai Subdistrict Municipality office, which is open during standard working days and hours.

For more information, please visit Rawai Subdistrict Municipality Facebook page or contact via 076-613-801 or via LINE at RAWAI_EDU1.

