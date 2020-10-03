Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Heavy rain brings minor flooding across Phuket

Heavy rain brings minor flooding across Phuket

PHUKET: Heavy rains across Phuket last night and this morning have caused minor flooding across main roads, with motorists urged to exercise caution during the current weather.

Saturday 3 October 2020, 11:41AM

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Main roads in Patong were flooded this morning (Oct 3). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads joining the Clocktower Circle in Phuket Town were also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay was also affected. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay was also affected. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay was also affected. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay was also affected. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads in front of Dowroong Wittaya School on Chao Fa East rd in Wichit was also affected by the rains. in Cherng Talay was also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads in front of Dowroong Wittaya School on Chao Fa East rd in Wichit was also affected by the rains. in Cherng Talay was also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads in front of Dowroong Wittaya School on Chao Fa East rd in Wichit was also affected by the rains. in Cherng Talay was also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The roads in front of Dowroong Wittaya School on Chao Fa East rd in Wichit was also affected by the rains. in Cherng Talay was also affected. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Major roads in Patong were inundated, especially the northern end of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and the area around Patong Hospital, which continues to flood with each heavy rain despite a recent major project to upgrade the drains in the area.

Elsewhere on the island, minor flooding affected traffic in front of Cherng Talay Municipality offices on Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay and in front of Dowroong Wittaya School on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit – both areas also still prone to minor flooding despite recent work to upgrade the drains.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast scattered thundershowers and heavy rains to continue across Phuket and other Andaman coast provinces through to late next week.

Heavy rains are expected to cover around 60-80% of areas through to Thursday (Oct 8), with southwesterly winds of up to 15-35km/h and waves reaching an average of two metres high, up to more than two metres in thundershower areas, to Monday (Oct 5).

From Tuesday to Thursday (Oct 6-8), the winds are to reach up to 20-35km/h, the TMD warned in its weather advisory.

Emergency services have been ordered to be on alert for dangerous incidents in risk areas across the island.

