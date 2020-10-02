Kata Rocks
More heavy rain forecast for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting scattered thundershowers and heavy rains to continue across Phuket and other Andaman coast provinces through to late next week.

weather
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 October 2020, 06:22PM

Image: Phuket MET

Heavy rains are expected to cover around 60-80% of areas from today to Thursday (Oct 2-8), said the forecast issued late this afternoon (Oct 2).

From today to Monday (Oct 5), the southwesterly winds are to reach up to 15-35km/h, and waves are to average two metres high, reaching up to more than two metres in thundershower areas, the weather advisory noted.

From Tuesday to Thursday (Oct 6-8), the winds are to reach up to 20-35km/h. 

Temperatures are forecast to range from minimums of 22-24°C up to maximums of 28-34°C with humidity remaining high as clouds move across the region. The readings in Phuket today alone expected to reach 72%.

Despite prolonged downpours across the island today, so far there have been no reports of flash floods or landslides, though emergency services have been ordered to be alert for dangerous incidents in risk areas.

