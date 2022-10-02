Heavens part for Jui Tui Shrine Veg Fest procession

PHUKET: Thousands of people who turned out for the Jui Tui Tao Bo Keng Shrine street procession through Phuket Town this morning (Oct 2) as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival were blessed with swathes of blue sky and sunshine.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 2 October 2022, 02:41PM

Mah Song spirit mediums take part in the Jui Tui shrine street procession for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival this morning (Oct 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (wearing yellow sash, left), joined by a host of VIPs, joined the festivities for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival this morning (Oct 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Blue skies blessed the street procession by the Jui Tui Shrine this morning (Oct 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Taking part in the parade this morning were Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, joined by a host of VIPs, marking the seventh day of the nine-day festival.

The procession featured more than 2,000 Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees, hailing from Jui Tui shrine, one of the oldest and most prestigious Chinese shrines on the island, dating back to 1904.

As the largest of more than 30 shrines around Phuket Town, Jui Tui Shrine strives to maintain its traditions, with nearly all its Mah Song today observing face piercings with traditional objects only, such as blessed, sword, knives and skewers.

The procession followed its traditional path along the streets of the Phuket Old Town area then to the tip of Saphan Hin and back to the shrine, located at the western end of Ranong Rd.

On reaching Suriyadet Circle, the “water cannon circle” where Ranong Rd meets Yaowarat Rd, the Mah Song were met with a blaze of firecrackers in tribute of the gods being observed.

Other shrines observing street processions today include the Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don), which started at 6:30am, and the Lee Sian Tong Shrine, which will start at 8pm.

Kathu Shrine, the spiritual home of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, will hold its street procession tomorrow (Oct 3), starting at 6:45am.

Other shrines to hold their street processions tomorrow include:

Yok Kae Keng Shrine (Soi Paniang - Samkong/Ratsada) - 6am

Guan Yu Shrine (Baan Nabon) - 7am

Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am

Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (near Tonsai Waterfall, Pa Khlok) - 8am

Lee Ong Tong Shrine (Tha Chatchai) - 3pm

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival will conclude with a mass ceremony at Saphan Hin on at midnight Tuesday night.