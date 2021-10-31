BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Health insurance not required for Thai returnees

BANGKOK: Entry rules for Thai returnees will be basically the same as those for foreign arrivals, except for the health insurance requirement, once the country reopens on Monday (Nov 1), the government says.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 31 October 2021, 10:11AM

Suvarnabhumi airport staff take part in a drill for the handling of international arrivals on Oct 27, ahead of the official reopening of the country to foreign visitors on Monday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Expats living and working in Thailand with a valid visa or residential permit are also exempt if they can produce a Social Security card or certified letter from their employer, reports the Bangkok Post.

Otherwise, they are required to provide proof of health insurance coverage in Thailand, according to a detailed Q&A on the reopening process from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said on Saturday that, like foreigners, fully vaccinated Thais may enter the country without quarantine if they are travelling from any of the 46 places on the list announced by the government on Oct 21.

One of the conditions is they must have stayed in those countries for at least 21 consecutive days.

She said the exception is short-term travellers ‒ Thais who normally live in the country but have left for those countries for a short period.

In this case, they do not need to have stayed in the countries for 21 days to qualify for an exemption from quarantine, provided they have not been anywhere else before returning.

Like foreigners, they must also take pre-flight RT-PCR coronavirus tests no more than 72 hours before boarding.

They are also required to reserve and pay for accommodation overnight at SHA+ hotels or alternative quarantine facilities and stay there for one night while waiting for the Covid test results.

If the results are negative, they are free to go everywhere in Thailand.

Unlike foreigners, Thais are not required to have health insurance for coverage of at least US$50,000 since they are already covered by universal healthcare.

For fully vaccinated returnees who do not come from the 46 places or have not stayed in any of them for 21 consecutive days, the Sandbox rules will apply.

They will have to book and pay for rooms at SHA+ hotels for seven days. They will be tested first on arrival and then on day 6 or 7. After seven days, they can go to other areas.

For Thais who have not been vaccinated or are not vaccinated in full, they will have to be in quarantine for 10 days if they arrive by plane and 14 days at predefined facilities if they come by car.

