BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Haze returns to Phuket

Haze returns to Phuket

PHUKET: The air quality is fine and no precautions need to be taken, says the local environment office in Phuket, despite the thick haze blanketing the island today (Mar 19).

pollutionhealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 March 2021, 12:14PM

The view from Khao Rang hill overlooking Phuket Town this morning (Mar 19). Photo: Apiwat Sudsamai

The view from Khao Rang hill overlooking Phuket Town this morning (Mar 19). Photo: Apiwat Sudsamai

The view from Khao Rang hill overlooking Phuket Town this morning (Mar 19). Photo: Apiwat Sudsamai

The view from Khao Rang hill overlooking Phuket Town this morning (Mar 19). Photo: Apiwat Sudsamai

The Air4Thai reading for Phuket this morning (Mar 19). Image: Air4Thai

The Air4Thai reading for Phuket this morning (Mar 19). Image: Air4Thai

The Air4Thai reports for Phuket air quality today (Mar 19). Image: Air4Thai

The Air4Thai reports for Phuket air quality today (Mar 19). Image: Air4Thai

The air quality reports by aqicn.org mark consistent ’Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ across Phuket today (Mar 19). Image: aqicn.org

The air quality reports by aqicn.org mark consistent ’Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ across Phuket today (Mar 19). Image: aqicn.org

« »

Parimet Jareonnoppakhun, an environmental expert at the Regional Environment Office 15 (REO 15), based in Phuket, said that the haze “is still at a healthy level”.

“The pollution is still considered as not problematic,” she said.

“The dust haze readings in Phuket today have not reached a harmful level according to the standard measures of the Air4Thai [Thai government air pollution reporting system], which is still ‘Green’,” Ms Parimet added.

Air4Thai this morning reported that Phuket’s AQI (air quality index) measured a ‘Green’ 48, marking “Good air quality. Able to do outdoor activities and travel as usual.”

However, as of 11am, Air4Thai reported a “24-hour average” for Mar 19 with a PM2.5 reading of 36 and PM10 reading of 53.

“The readings by other air pollution monitoring systems might include the humidity pressure in the air, which the readings may show higher numbers than the real haze and report that it is harmful to people’s health,” Ms Parimet said.

“There may be a weather inversion of air as well. The main factors causing more pollution are air pressure, humidity and the flow of the wind for the haze we are facing now,” she added.

However, the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today announced that the current weather conditions will have an impact on air quality for all provinces in the southwestern region from Mar 19-25.

Meanwhile, the the worldwide air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org reports consistent “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ readings across Phuket today, with AQI readings of 112 for Phuket Town, 116 for Chalong and Rassada, and 118 for Patong.

The classification comes with the warning, “Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Ative children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.”

Of note, aqicn.org uses raw data from Thailand’s Pollution Control Department to provide its readings.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water guns down for Songkran! 10-day quarantine starting April 1st || March 19
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA
Man drowns in Pa Khlok fish-breeding pond
Tough talk at first face-to-face US, China meeting in Biden era
Recycling warehouse caretaker sells 20 tonnes of secondhand steel without boss knowing
Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire
New Krabi airport terminal to open in October
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Beach wastewater key in sea urchin infestation! || March 18
Officers hunt suspects for slashing open dolphin
Warning issued over Phuket wildfires
Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert
Woman dies after head run over by van
Sniffer dogs could be used to detect COVID-19
WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab
‘Big Joke’ gets advisory job at RTP

 

Phuket community
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

OK, who wants to be part of the initial group of tourists that want to come to a Phuket that is clos...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

Last time I checked Patong was devoid of people, so it makes one wander where this wastewater is com...(Read More)

Sniffer dogs could be used to detect COVID-19

Great initiative. Forgive me to ask, why I never see sniffer dogs at airports, inte rnational/domest...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

Can you imagine the hill below Big Buddha can be blazed black, with the strong sea wind coming from ...(Read More)

A New Icon is Born: Utopia Corporation Creates Phuket’s Most Luxurious Lifestyle and Leisure Destination

Mmmm. More over priced hotels and condo's. Just what Phuket needs. Not the natural beauty that a...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

Funny are the Government threats of imprisonments/jail times and that section 220 of criminal code. ...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

@JohnC, of course the Phuket Government knows about that 'programmed' burning . It must be a...(Read More)

Government, China envoy discuss arms maintenance depot

Develop defence sector, is part of S curve-industries (?), huh, to promote among foreign investors?...(Read More)

Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire

Abadoned vessels, 10 years! 10 Years!!! And all the time relevant Thai officialdom didn't find o...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

So why is there still burning off every night on the hills behind Sai Yuan. It is being done under c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Lean On Me Live Fest
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center

 