Happy Birthday, Your Majesty

Thais throughout the world will today celebrate the 67th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X).

Culture

By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 July 2019, 09:15AM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X). Photo: PR Dept

All provinces across Thailand are organising activities to mark the auspicious day and express loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty. In Phuket, a series of ceremonies are set to take place at Phuket Provincial Hall across the day, including merit-making and the awarding of scholarships. Read story here.

His Majesty is the only son, the second of four children, of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

He was born at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace, in Bangkok on July 28, 1952, and was invested as Crown Prince and Heir to the Throne by King Rama IX in 1972.

After completing his primary education in Thailand, His Majesty attended secondary school in the United Kingdom. He completed his secondary education at Millfield School in Somerset, England. In 1970, he attended a military training course at The King's School in Sydney, Australia.

Later, in 1972, he enrolled at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, in Canberra, Australia. He graduated with a B.A. (Military Studies) from the University of New South Wales, Australia, in 1976.

After graduation, His Majesty returned to Thailand and served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He attended the Command and General Staff College in 1977 and the Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom in 1990.

His Majesty also attended many other training courses, especially those concerning aircraft flight, to increase his skills, and has also served as a trainer for fighter pilots in the Royal Thai Air Force.

Since His Majesty has undergone military training for a lengthy period, he has become highly experienced in this field of study and has disseminated knowledge in military affairs to officers in the armed forces.

His Majesty ascended the throne as King Rama X of the Royal House of Chakri, succeeding the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13, 2016. On behalf of the Thai people, the President of the National Legislative Assembly, acting as the President of the National Assembly, formally invited the Heir Apparent to ascend the throne, and His Majesty the King accepted the invitation on December 1, 2016.

In accordance with royal traditions and laws, as well as international traditions that a kingdom should not be without a monarch on the throne, the commencement of the reign of King Rama X is therefore effective as of October 13, 2016

In harmony with the royal aspirations and approach of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, His Majesty King Rama X has been carrying forward his leadership and legacy for the benefit and happiness of the people.

His Majesty has followed the footsteps of His Royal Parents – His Majesty King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit – in easing the people’s problems and improving their well-being.

Aware of the importance of education, His Majesty the King supports education and sports development at various levels. He initiated the establishment of a scholarship program in 2009. The scholarship program has been operating with his personal funds as well as donated funds presented to him for charitable purposes. The funds have been used to support education for needy students on a continual basis.

Also interested in agricultural development, His Majesty the King has accepted the “Mobile Agricultural Clinic Project” under his patronage since he was His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn. The project provides prompt services to farmers in order to enhance efficiency in farm production and to solve farmers’ problems. It comprises experts in various agricultural fields who can advise farmers on plants, livestock, fisheries, and land development.

With his firm intention to raise awareness among the Thai people about joint efforts to perform good deeds with a volunteer spirit, His Majesty the King has initiated the project “We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts.”

This volunteer project aims to contribute to society and the country as a whole, on the basis of sharing and unity. Public services carried out by members of this volunteer project, such as activities to improve the living environment and hygienic standards for the public, have made Thai society more livable and brought satisfaction to the people.

Information for this article was sourced from the official Royal Coronation website (click here) and the National News Bureau of Thailand.