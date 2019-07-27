Phuket to hold public events for HM King’s birthday

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand has released a notice announcing the official events to be held to mark the birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) tomorrow (July 28).

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 July 2019, 11:57AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

To celebrate the auspicious day, a series of ceremonies are set to take place at Phuket Provincial Hall in the morning and evening, the notice explained.

The morning will see merit-making ceremonies at 7am followed by a ceremony for government officials at 8:15am, during which they will swear an oath to be good servants for the country and the King. At 9am, scholarships will be awarded, after which attendees will have the opportunity to sign an official book of birthday wishes for the King.

In the evening, attendees will pay respect to the King with a candle-lit ceremony from 7pm onwards.

Those attending the ceremonies can park at Sanamchai Sports Stadium, Thatsabarn Piboonsawadee School, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Phuket City Hall or Phuket City Municipality Office.

The Ministry of Interior is also calling on households, workplaces and government offices to be decorated with images of the King, national flags, Royal Standards of the monarchy and yellow ribbons. Government officials are required to wear yellow shirts, as they have done since the Royal Coronation in May. Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit passed these instructions on to Phuket officials at a meeting last Friday (July 19).