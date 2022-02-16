BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Gun-toting jilted ex arrested for attempted murder

PHUKET: Police have arrested the jilted ex-boyfriend who fired a gun into his ex-girlfriend’s car early yesterday morning (Feb 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 05:20PM

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

Not explained in the initial report yesterday was that the woman, Pornsiri Limpawutthipong, 37, was in the car driving when her jilted ex, Chanin ‘Tum’ Jirasatchakul, 41, shot her car twice.

Chanin was arrested in Chalong at 5pm yesterday (Feb 15), confirmed Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit.

Chanin, registered as living on Suthat Rd in Phuket Town, was arrested under Phuket Provincial Court arrest warrant No. 61/2565, which was issued yesterday, Col Sarawut said.

Police have pressed charges, Col Sarawut added. He cited Criminal Case No. 61/2565.

In taking Chanin into custody officers seized as evidence an 11mm handgun and 12 bullets as well as Chanin’s Phuket-registered Honda Zoomer-X motorbike.

Chanin said he shot the car because he was jealous and afraid that his ex-girlfriend will take a new lover because they had been separated for almost three months.

Three days ago, Ms Ponsri called him and asked him to go out to meet as there was something to discuss.

They argued, and Ms Pornsri got in her car to drive home.

Chanin followed her on his motorbike. He called for her to stop, she refused, he said.

Chanin then claimed that Ms Pornsri had swerved teh car to strike his motorbike while he was riding alongside.

In anger, he drew his gun and fired one shot into the sky, Chanin said.

He fired another shot into the back window and a third through the windshield.

He said he purposely aimed to hit where the bullets went, because he did not want to harm her

Now in custody, Chanin faces a charge of attempting to kill another person.

He also faces charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition without permission, and carrying a firearm in a public area without permission and without reasonable cause.

Chanin admitted to all the charges, except attempting to kill Ms Pornsri.

Regardless, police are proceeding with prosecuting Chanin in accordance with the arrest warrant issued, Col Sarawut confirmed.

christysweet | 16 February 2022 - 18:49:12 

I'm more interested in the 11 mm handgun- is this a military weapon?

 

