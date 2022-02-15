BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Jilted boyfriend shoots car, threatens ex

PHUKET: Police have yet to question a man who fired a gun twice into his ex-girlfriend’s car after she refused to resume their relationship.

crimeviolenceSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 06:30PM

The girlfriend, Ponsiri Limpawutthipong, 37, called police to her house on Sri Suthat Rd, on the east side of Phuket Town, at 5:3pm today (Feb 15).

Responding to the call were Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit along with Deputy Chief Lt Col Chatchai Chunu and other high-level Phuket City Police officers.

The officers at the scene arrived to find Ms Ponsiri’s silver Toyota sedan in front of the house with a bullet hole in the top-right of the windscreen, close to where the driver sits, and another through the back-left window,

Police also found an 11mm bullet casing and one 11 mm bullet head, which forensic police collected as evidence.

Ms Ponsiri named the person who shot her car as her ex-boyfriend Chanin ‘Tum’ Jeerasatchakul, 41.

“After he had shot my car, he threatened me and then fled,” she said.

Officers are now searching for Mr Chanin in order to press charges for the incident, police reported.

christysweet | 15 February 2022 - 22:11:34 

11mm? That's enormous and no mere handgun. That windshield should be obliterated.

Fascinated | 15 February 2022 - 19:04:01 

More gun crime in Phuket- Yippee Ki-Yay. I am fairly sure a reconciliation is not on the horizon.

 

