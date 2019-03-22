THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Gun brandishing Pole appears in court

PHUKET: A Polish hotel owner who threatened his staff with a gun at his hotel in Patong on Tuesday (Mar 19) has appeared in court.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 23 March 2019, 01:00PM

Blurred photos of the Polish suspect and the firearm and ammunition found at his hotel in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Blurred photos of the Polish suspect and the firearm and ammunition found at his hotel in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

The Pole allegedly threatened his hotel manager with a gun during an argument about documents. (See story here.)

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today, “On Wednesday (Mar 20) we interrogated the suspect but he refused to talk about the case and requested a court hearing.”

“On Thursday we took him to court. We oppose bail but it was granted by the court. I don’t know the amount,” Col Anotai explained.

“During our search of the hotel premises, we noticed that the memory card from the CCTV recorder had been removed. However, we have enough witnesses who saw the incident take place.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Our investigations found that the gun that was used by the suspect has a licence but it is in someone else’s name,” he noted.

“We have also discovered that the hotel does not have a business license.

“I can’t reveal the name of the suspect and certain details of the case yet as we are still gathering evidence. We are working fast to conclude this case and are considering further charges against the suspect,” Col Anotai added.

 

 

