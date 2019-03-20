PHUKET: Police have arrested a Polish man who operates a hotel in Patong after he was accused of threatening his hotel manager with a gun.

crimepolicepatongviolence

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 07:06PM

Blurred photos of the Polish suspect and the firearm and ammunition found at his hotel in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police Deputy Chief Investigator, Lt Col Nikorn Chuthong led a team of officers to a hotel on Pisitgoranee Rd in Patong after being notified by a Thai woman that she was threatened by a man with a gun at 6:20pm yesterday (Mar 19).

The woman, who is a hotel manager, accused the Polish man of threatening her with a gun during an argument about "documents".

The woman then went to Patong Police Station to report the incident and officers followed her back to the hotel.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “At first, the man denied that he had a firearm. But his Thai wife, who was present during the argument, took police to show them where he kept it.”

“I cannot reveal the name of the Polish man now because the case is still under investigation. He has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and for illegally carrying a firearm in a public place,” Col Anotai confirmed.

“He is currently being held in a cell in Patong Police Station. He refused to speak about the case when questioned until his lawyer arrives at 8pm on Wednesday (Mar 20).”

Col Anotai reported that after early investigations, it seems the Polish man is in Thailand on a tourist visa.

“We are also investigating how the man came to own a hotel here,” he said.

Capt Ekarat Chartpai of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Mar 20) that no further information would be disclosed about the case until the Pole’s lawyer arrives at 8pm tonight.