THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun

PHUKET: Police have arrested a Polish man who operates a hotel in Patong after he was accused of threatening his hotel manager with a gun.

crimepolicepatongviolence
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 07:06PM

Blurred photos of the Polish suspect and the firearm and ammunition found at his hotel in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Blurred photos of the Polish suspect and the firearm and ammunition found at his hotel in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police Deputy Chief Investigator, Lt Col Nikorn Chuthong led a team of officers to a hotel on Pisitgoranee Rd in Patong after being notified by a Thai woman that she was threatened by a man with a gun at 6:20pm yesterday (Mar 19).

The woman, who is a hotel manager, accused the Polish man of threatening her with a gun during an argument about "documents".

The woman then went to Patong Police Station to report the incident and officers followed her back to the hotel.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “At first, the man denied that he had a firearm. But his Thai wife, who was present during the argument, took police to show them where he kept it.”

“I cannot reveal the name of the Polish man now because the case is still under investigation. He has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and for illegally carrying a firearm in a public place,” Col Anotai confirmed.

QSI International School Phuket

“He is currently being held in a cell in Patong Police Station. He refused to speak about the case when questioned until his lawyer arrives at 8pm on Wednesday (Mar 20).”

Col Anotai reported that after early investigations, it seems the Polish man is in Thailand on a tourist visa.

“We are also investigating how the man came to own a hotel here,” he said.

Capt Ekarat Chartpai of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Mar 20) that no further information would be disclosed about the case until the Pole’s lawyer arrives at 8pm tonight.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack
Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists
Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder
Wanted Phuket bar owner arrested in Cambodia
Cops nab fourth suspect in double slaying
Patong motorbike taxi driver arrested for Turkish tourist assault, robbery
Police hunt suspect after female Turkish tourist assaulted, robbed
Patong stabbing has police stymied
Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight
Patong nightclub shooter out on B300k bail, clubs ordered to attend ‘security tutorial’
Patong pub shooter surrenders to police
Patong Police hunt suspect in Hollywood pub shooting
Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow
Patong police threaten Computer Crime Act against negligence claim

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"The court later released him and Yong on bail of B400,000 baht, and Thanee on B500,000, and pr...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Why is the truck on the wrong side of the road, and what part of the accident involved the pickup?...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Premchai's been released on bail. Does this mean he has a suspended sentence or that his appeal ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

So, just the 1000 dollar question, who did kill the black leopard? Don't tell me that one of the...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"How long is the old poor Thai couple.." Try to google it or sent a petition and ask for a...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"addicted to psychotropic drugs" Would that be an excuse for his doings. Surprised that se...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

"Where has the reader been the last decades" and what country is suspending a license for ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 