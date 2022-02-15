BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Govt offices to close for Makha Bucha

PHUKET: The Buddhist religious day Makha Bucha will be observed tomorrow (Feb 16), bringing a public holiday for all government offices and many workers across the country.

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 06:49PM

Image: National Office of Buddhism

Image: National Office of Buddhism

Makha Bucha takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year.

The event marks the anniversary of the Buddha’s first major sermon. On the full moon of the third lunar month, seven months after the lord Buddha began his teachings when 1,250 monks came together, with no prior arrangement to hear Buddha preach, Buddha ordained these monks and passed to them the basic principles of Buddhism: To eschew all evil, to do only what is good, and to cleanse the mind, along with other teachings which marked a key event in the development of the religion.

Many Thais will start the day making merit by giving alms to monks in the morning. In the evening, devotees will fill the temples to listen to sermons and partake in the candlelight ceremony known as wien tien, where they walk clockwise three times around the temple holding flowers, incense and a lit candle.

Popular temples to visit on Makha Bucha are Wat Chalong, Wat Phra Thong, Wat Khao Rang, Phuket Big Buddha, Wat Mai Luang Pu Supha and Wat Srisoonthorn.

By law, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited for the 24 hours of tomorrow – from midnight Tuesday night to midnight Wednesday night.

C and C Marine

Phuket police have already warned that they will be enforcing the alcohol ban, and will be patrolling areas to ensure that the ban is upheld.

Government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed tomorrow.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

Phuket community
