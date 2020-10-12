Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Govt offices to close for King Bhumibol Day

PHUKET: Government offices will close tomorrow tomorrow (Oct 13) as the nation commemorates the anniversary of the passing of the deeply revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama 9 of the Chakri dynasty, who reigned over the Kingdom for seven decades.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 October 2020, 12:00PM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Tomorrow marks four years since King Bhumibol passed away. The day has been designated a public holiday and will see many activities throughout the country held to honour the King’s great achievements, and his love and devotion for his people.

As such all government offices will close, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Commemorations will be held at Phuket Provincial Hall and Phuket Rajabhat University to honour the occasion, with people across the island asked to wear yellow in memory of the late King

Although the sale of alcohol is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on the day as a sign of respect and in honour of King Bhumibol.

 

 

