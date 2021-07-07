The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered an investigation into the fares charged by taxi drivers operating out of Phuket International Airport.

tourismtransporteconomicspatong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 10:17AM

Governor Narong has tasked officials to investigate the fares charged by taxis operating out of Phuket International Airport. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong has tasked officials to investigate the fares charged by taxis operating out of Phuket International Airport. Photo: PR Phuket

The list of airport taxi fares released by the Phuket Tourist Police.

The list of airport taxi fares released by the Phuket Tourist Police.

« »

The order came at a meeting on Monday (July 5) to discuss the case of a foreign tourist sharing a message online in a popular Facebook group focussed on Phuket Sandbox asking about the price of taxi fares from Phuket Airport to a hotel in Patong.

The tourist explained that the price of B​​900 had been given, and wanted to know whether or not that was too expensive.

“There have been many criticisms affecting the image of Phuket, especially the problem of taxi fares and the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ plan, which opened on July 1,” Governor Narong noted.

The governor subsequently ordered relevant agencies to investigate the facts and tighten controls on public transport fares.

Governor Narong said that after learning about the issue, the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police had been assigned to investigate the facts. 

Knowing that the Ministry of Transport had already clarified this matter, Governor Narong said  he would like to learn the broader picture about complaints about expensive public transport fares.

“It is a problem that has been discussed many times before the COVID situation, and related agencies are trying to find a more systematic approach,” he said.

“In the past, the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office has taken measures in many ways, such as allowing outside taxis using meters and the use of the Hello Phuket application,” he added.

Thai Residential

“The goal of Phuket is to impress those who have arrived [under the Sandbox scheme]. The transport office has held a meeting with 1,000 public taxi service providers to enhance the measures of SHA+ service in order to meet the required standards so we can impress tourists,” he said.

At the meeting on Monday, PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha explained that the PLTO and Tourist Police in Phuket had investigated the case raised in the Facebook group online and found that the tourist had not yet traveled to Phuket, but had traveled to the island many times before the COVID-19 situation. During those visits the tourist had to pay B900 fare from the airport to Patong.

The fare from the airport to the hotel is currently supposed to be B600-700, he said.

Mr Banyat added that he had checked with staff at the hotel in question to see the taxi fare receipts issued for other tourists who had already arrived under the Sandbox scheme from July 1-3, and said that he had seen documents clearly indicating the fare price of B600 was being charged.

“So in this incident, the tourist had not yet traveled to Phuket, and the fare price was not understood,” he said.

Mr Banyat made no comment on all the other comments posted online alongside the one comment he had investigated, with many foreigners confirming that they had been charged a variety of fares in excess of the alleged maximum fares to be charged.

Of note, the Phuket Tourist Police on Monday released a notice listing the maximum fares to be charged by taxis operating out of Phuket airport as follows:

  • Patong 800
  • Surin 550
  • Cherng Talay 700
  • Kamala 700
  • Kathu 700
  • Phuket Town 550
  • Koh Siray 800
  • Panwa cape 750
  • Chalong Bay 650
  • Rawai 1,000
  • Nai Harn 1,000
  • Karon 1,000
  • Kata 1,000

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe
Pfizer vaccine gets cabinet nod
Samut Prakan blaze impacts over 80,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister in quarantine, Volunteers & Soi Dog ask for Phuket dog shelter to reopen |:| July 6
No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor
Phang Nga COVID tests for residents only
Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15
Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang
Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns
England to lift virus restrictions as Israel raises vaccine fears
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns
No ‘3 day limit’ on COVID test documents for domestic visitors to Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First 1,000 Phuket arrivals, SEC goes after Binance, huge chemical explosion |:| July 5
PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive
Samut Prakan factory inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured

 

Phuket community
No ‘3 day limit’ on COVID test documents for domestic visitors to Phuket

Confusing/contradictive info. "They are all on same standard". Really? The 2 V/G's jus...(Read More)

Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15

Those numbers due inmate restrictions will just help 9 hotels not to drawn under water. 1% of usual ...(Read More)

Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15

Seems that mr Yuthasak has knowledge all others don't have, namely that scuba diving is quietly ...(Read More)

Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos

Reading that general Prayut is now in barrack-home quarantine in BKK means that the large group of p...(Read More)

Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos

Was that Surin business man, came all the way from Surin for a selfie with Prayut + a 3 days Phuket ...(Read More)

Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15

More blather by clueless TAT people. His figures would indicate that each and every tourist will be...(Read More)

Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang

A great time for all in the safe sandbox!!! Even the Prime Minister's group is now under quara...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

@Timothy, It's simple, the Phuket transport mafia is stronger that the Phuket Government. So, c...(Read More)

No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor

Classic response by PR Phuket...as if anyone believes their claims of "false information"....(Read More)

No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor

If the video is real/true, than the information about it is NOT false. We all know by experience th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 