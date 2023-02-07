Governor meets Chinese consul over tourist slashed

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew met with Li Chenglong, the regional consular representative of the Chinese government, today (Feb 7) to discuss the action taken by officials over the incident that saw a Chinese tourist slashed by a Phuket tour agency owner.

Governor Narong expressed his condolences over the incident.

He also explained that the tour agency, Blue Ocean Travel in Karon, which belongs to the woman who slashed the Chinese tourist, had been fined B500,000 and had its tourism business licence suspended for six months.

Governor Narong also pointed out that the tour agent, named by police only as “Ms Wiri”, had been charged with carrying a knife in a public area and with physical assault causing bodily harm. The latter charge carried a maximum penalty of up to three months’ in prison or a fine of up to B60,000, or both, he added.

The Chinese consul, Li Chenglong, Head of the Office of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Phuket and Vice Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, said he was satisfied and thanked Phuket for the swift action, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Mr Li also said that the incident would not affect the relationship between Thailand and China, the report added.

However, Mr Li called on Phuket officials to “present the facts through public media for the Chinese people to know as well”, the report noted.

According to the PR Phuket report, Mr Li also thanked the Thai government for welcoming back Chinese tourists, and for taking good care of Chinese tourists “so well in the past”.